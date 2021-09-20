UP Information: ED will now read about the horoscopes of Azam Khan, Mukhtar Ansari and Atiq Ahmed, there’s a case of cash laundering

UP Information: The issues of SP chief Azam Khan, who’re lodged in numerous jails of Uttar Pradesh, Mukhtar Ansari and Atiq Ahmed, who become BSP MLA from gangster, at the moment are going to extend. The reason being that now the Enforcement Directorate will read about the horoscopes of those 3 leaders within the cash laundering case. The Directorate had registered a case towards those 3 leaders within the cash laundering case. Now the Directorate has been allowed by way of the courtroom to interrogate those 3 leaders by way of taking them in custody. The workforce can quickly interrogate the 3 leaders.Additionally Learn – CM Yogi Adityanath’s large resolution, the retirement age of docs will building up in UP, know when they’ll retire

Azam Khan has been accused of this

UP SP chief Azam Khan has been accused of grabbing the land of farmers. In line with the guidelines, Azam Khan grabbed the lands of the farmers by way of flouting the foundations. The farmers complained about this to the Governor. It's mentioned that most of the lands that he had received within the title of his dream mission, Jauhar College, are govt lands and govt cash has been used to construct the college.

Mukhtar Ansari illegally occupied govt land

On July 1, the Enforcement Directorate had registered a cash laundering case towards Bahubali mafia and BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari, lodged in Banda prison in UP. He's accused of illegally occupying a central authority land and renting it out to a non-public corporate for seven years on the fee of Rs 1.7 crore in keeping with annum. Now the ED will inquire in regards to the quantity and ownership of this land.

Atiq has 16 benami firms in his title, will likely be investigated

The ED had additionally registered a cash laundering case towards UP mafia and Bahubali Atiq Ahmed. It's alleged that many benami firms have been detected in his title and on this case final 12 months the police had known 16 firms of Ateeq. In those firms, the title is of anyone else however not directly cash has been invested in them. The industry of all these firms is said to actual property.

Excluding this, data has additionally been gained about Ateeq that the transactions of those firms were performed in crores. Cops had informed that out of the 16 firms about which data has been gained, 3 firms are registered within the title of Atiq’s spouse Saista Parveen whilst 5 are within the title of family members and 8 of those firms are such that it isn’t transparent whether or not their Who’s the landlord?