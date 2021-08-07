UP Information: Ganga-Yamuna water degree in Prayagraj reaches unhealthy degree, 2000 properties submerged

UP Information, Prayagraj, Ganga, Yamuna, Flood, Rain, Climate, Uttar Pradesh, Noida: Mild to average rain is occurring at many puts in Uttar Pradesh lately. The dept had predicted rain and thundershowers at some puts in western Uttar Pradesh and jap Uttar Pradesh on Saturday i.e. on August 7. Consistent with the most recent replace, it’s raining and thundering clouds from Delhi to Noida, Ghaziabad of UP. On the similar time, the water degree of Ganga in Prayagraj has reached unhealthy degree.Additionally Learn – UP Information: What did CM Yogi Adityanath say – Social media is a wild horse, it has no folks

In Prayagraj, the Ganges and Yamuna rivers are flowing close to the risk mark, because of the upward thrust in water degree, the encompassing low-lying spaces had been submerged. A neighborhood particular person mentioned, "Round 1500 properties had been submerged. Allow us to let you know that within the remaining 24 hours on Friday, gentle to average rain was once recorded at remoted puts, whilst thunderstorms passed off at some puts.

#WATCH | Because of heavy rainfall, water degree of rivers in Prayagraj have risen to unhealthy ranges. Water enters other folks’s houses. “Citizens, maximum of them scholars, are dealing with critical issues. Maximum scholars are making plans to go back to their houses,” says a neighborhood %.twitter.com/RuX5e45Gpw — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 7, 2021

Additionally Learn – UP Information: A 5-year-old woman was once raped by means of the entice of sweet, the lady reached house crying and narrated her ordeal to her mom

On the similar time, because of heavy rains, the water degree of rivers in Prayagraj has reached unhealthy ranges. Water has entered other folks’s houses. A neighborhood says, “The citizens, maximum of whom are scholars, are dealing with critical issues. Many of the scholars are making plans to go back to their houses.

Consistent with the Meteorological Division, within the remaining 24 hours, gentle to average rain was once recorded at remoted puts in Uttar Pradesh, whilst some puts won thunderstorms. Deoband (Saharanpur) recorded 5 cm, Gaighat (Ballia) and Prayagraj 4 cm every, Salempur (Deoria) and Muzaffarnagar 3 cm every and Lalitpur two cm.

The absolute best temperature within the state was once recorded at 35.7 levels Celsius at Varanasi (BHU) observatory whilst the bottom temperature was once recorded at 23.6 levels Celsius at Etawah observatory. The dept has predicted rain and thundershowers at some puts over western Uttar Pradesh and east Uttar Pradesh on August 7.