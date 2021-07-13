UP Information: Guy used to be indignant over members of the family with elder brother, set hearth to female friend via pouring kerosene

Uttar Pradesh Information: A heart-wrenching incident has come to mild in Khurja, Uttar Pradesh. Right here a person put a lady on hearth via pouring kerosene. The accused used to be indignant about his courting together with his brother. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Santosh Kumar Singh has showed the burning of the girl. He informed {that a} lady of about twenty years outdated used to be set on hearth via her boyfriend’s brother.Additionally Learn – Delhi Information: Those 26 other folks of Delhi duped 1,250 Americans, made crores of rupees

He stated that the sufferer has suffered 30-40 in keeping with cent burns and is present process remedy on the district health facility. The accused, who used to be absconding after the incident, used to be opposing the connection of the sufferer girl together with his brother. On Monday, the accused went to the sufferer's space in Khurja's Mundakheda village and poured kerosene on her.

Each are neighbors and belong to the similar group. The SSP stated that efforts are being made to arrest the accused on the earliest.