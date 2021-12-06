UP Information: Harbir Narayan Singh Tyagi become a Hindu from Islam, Wasim Rizvi from lately, know why there may be such a lot dialogue

UP Information: Wasim Rizvi, former chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board, has left Islam and embraced Sanatan Dharma, and then his new title has now grow to be Harbir Narayan Singh Tyagi. He was once transformed in a rite held at Dasna Devi Temple in Ghaziabad. All through this he was once purified, after that he was once given a brand new title. Many non secular rituals had been additionally carried out within the temple in regards to the conversion of Wasim Rizvi, who was once in controversy. A couple of days earlier than this, he went to the temple and introduced prayers. This data was once given by way of the Peethadheeshwar Yeti Chettanand Saraswati of Dasna temple.Additionally Learn – UP Information: Now India will bitter the enamel of enemies with AK-203 attack, greater than 500000 rifles can be made in Amethi

Peethadheeshwar Yeti Chetnanand Saraswati instructed that Wasim Rizvi had come to the temple on November 5 and at the identical day he had stated that when dying, the frame will have to be cremated in line with Hindu customs and for this he approved Mahamandaleshwar Narasimhanand Giri of Juna Akhara. And on that day he additionally introduced prayers within the temple premises.

Wasim Rizvi can be renamed

Yeti Chetnanand Saraswati instructed that lately Waseem Rizvi was once transformed in Dasna Devi temple. After this, they have got now left Islam and grow to be Hindu. First they had been purified within the temple after which Havan-Yagna was once additionally carried out. After that Wasim Rizvi’s new title has additionally been given. A majority of these rituals had been achieved within the temple underneath the supervision of Mahamandaleshwar Narasimhanand Giri.

Know who’s Wasim Rizvi….

Wasim Rizvi is at the beginning a resident of Lucknow and he was once elected corporator of Samajwadi Celebration from Mohalla Kashmiri ward of Lucknow within the year-2000. Then after that within the yr 2008, he was once made a member of the Shia Central Waqf Board after which later the chairman. Waseem Rizvi had filed a petition within the Very best Courtroom to take away 26 verses from the Quran, which was once rejected. The Very best Courtroom had additionally imposed a high-quality on Wasim Rizvi for this petition.

Allow us to inform you that Wasim Rizvi has ready a guide ‘Mohammed’ just lately. Muslim non secular leaders have reacted sharply to this guide, announcing that Rizvi has insulted the honor of the Prophet via this guide. After this, Rizvi issued a observation announcing that he may well be killed anytime. He had additionally introduced his organ donation after dying, about which he’s being mentioned.