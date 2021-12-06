UP Information: Jitendra Narayan Tyagi become a Hindu from Islam, from these days Wasim Rizvi, know why there may be such a lot dialogue

UP Information: Wasim Rizvi, former chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board, has left Islam and embraced Sanatan Dharma, and then his new identify has now grow to be Jitendra Narayan Tyagi. He used to be transformed in a rite held at Dasna Devi Temple in Ghaziabad. Right through this he used to be purified, after that he used to be given a brand new identify. Many spiritual rituals had been additionally carried out within the temple in regards to the conversion of Wasim Rizvi, who used to be in controversy. A couple of days earlier than this, he went to the temple and presented prayers. This data used to be given by way of the Peethadheeshwar Yeti Chettanand Saraswati of Dasna temple.Additionally Learn – UP Information: Now India will bitter the enamel of enemies with AK-203 attack, greater than 500000 rifles can be made in Amethi

Peethadheeshwar Yeti Chetnanand Saraswati instructed that Wasim Rizvi had come to the temple on November 5 and at the similar day he had mentioned that when demise, the frame will have to be cremated in line with Hindu customs and for this he approved Mahamandaleshwar Narasimhanand Giri of Juna Akhara. And on that day he additionally presented prayers within the temple premises.

Wasim Rizvi can also be renamed

Yeti Chetnanand Saraswati instructed that these days Waseem Rizvi used to be transformed in Dasna Devi temple. After this, they’ve now left Islam and grow to be Hindu. First they had been purified within the temple after which Havan-Yagna used to be additionally carried out. After that Wasim Rizvi’s new identify has additionally been given. A lot of these rituals were achieved within the temple below the supervision of Mahamandaleshwar Narasimhanand Giri.

Know who’s Wasim Rizvi….

Wasim Rizvi is at first a resident of Lucknow and he used to be elected corporator of Samajwadi Birthday party from Mohalla Kashmiri ward of Lucknow within the year-2000. Then after that within the 12 months 2008, he used to be made a member of the Shia Central Waqf Board after which later the chairman. Waseem Rizvi had filed a petition within the Excellent Court docket to take away 26 verses from the Quran, which used to be rejected. The Excellent Court docket had additionally imposed a high-quality on Wasim Rizvi for this petition.

Allow us to let you know that Wasim Rizvi has ready a guide ‘Mohammed’ just lately. Muslim spiritual leaders have reacted sharply to this guide, pronouncing that Rizvi has insulted the consideration of the Prophet via this guide. After this, Rizvi issued a commentary pronouncing that he may well be killed anytime. He had additionally introduced his organ donation after demise, about which he’s being mentioned.