UP Information: Lecturer spouse were given murdered by way of sharp shooter in the back of dowry, one arrested however husband nonetheless absconding

Uttar Pradesh (UP) Information: Police has completed nice luck in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh. Right here the police have arrested one of the most two accused concerned within the homicide of a 35-year-old faculty lecturer. It's recognized that lecturer Priya Sharma was once murdered 5 days in the past. Police have known the arrested sharp shooter as Raju Singh, however his companion Golu controlled to flee.

The police has introduced a praise of Rs 25,000 each and every for the individual giving details about the absconding legal. Police mentioned that the lady's husband had given Rs 5.5 lakh to each the criminals. Priya's husband Kamal Sharma is absconding.

Police mentioned {that a} case of homicide has additionally been registered in opposition to him. Bijnor Superintendent of Police (SP) Dharamveer Singh mentioned, an afternoon prior to the homicide, Priya had lodged a dowry case in opposition to her husband at Chandpur police station. (IANS Hindi Enter)