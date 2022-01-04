UP Information: Mafia Atiq Ahmed’s son calls for extortion of five crores, additionally accused of try to homicide; Police raiding

Uttar Pradesh Information in Hindi: Bahubali mafia Atiq Ahmed on fees of challenging extortion and try to homicide (Atique Ahmed) son of Ali Ahmed Practice Favourite The difficulties have began expanding. The UP Police is giving full of life efforts to arrest Ali. Police groups are often lively in Kaushambi, Fatehpur and Western UP to nab him. Excluding this, groups of Crime Department also are raiding his conceivable hideouts.Additionally Learn – Mumbai: BMC launched the record of vaccination facilities, know the place 15-18 age team is getting the vaccine

what’s the complete topic

At the final day of final yr i.e. on thirty first December, there used to be a large number of ruckus in Enuddinpur, Kareli. The place Bahubali’s brother-in-law Zeeshan alleged that Atiq Ahmed’s son demanded extortion and attacked him fatally if he didn’t give it. On this regard, he registered a case towards 15 other folks, naming 9 accused together with Ali. He additionally alleged that his workplace used to be demolished by means of JCB for now not paying extortion of 5 crores and a large number of beating used to be additionally achieved. It used to be informed that the police have arrested the accused named Saif and Fahad from the spot, whilst the hunt is on for the remaining. Additionally Learn – Mathura: The youths returning after celebrating the brand new yr ransacked the policemen, the demise of the Sub Inspector

two accomplices despatched to prison

The police have despatched Ali’s accomplices Saif Khan and Fahad alias Wasiur Rehman to prison in an try to extort 5 crores and homicide. A pistol and a pistol had been recovered from the accused on the time of the incident. Additionally Learn – UP: Excise Division constable fired with approved revolver in dispute, 4 other folks injured