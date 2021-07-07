UP Information: Muslim girl accuses husband of Love Jihad, says – used to make drive to deliver non-Muslim ladies house, then…

Uttar Pradesh Information: A Muslim girl has filed an FIR towards her husband accusing him of operating a love jihad marketing campaign, unlawful fingers business, sheltering international nationals and torturing him for dowry. A criticism used to be lodged at Indira Nagar police station right here on Tuesday and the girl has described her partner’s mother as a co-accused.Additionally Learn – UP Information These days: Pretend notes value about Rs 18 lakh recovered in Noida, 4 arrested

The lady has informed in her criticism that her husband Ashraf is the pinnacle of a Dargah Khankah-e-Ashrafia Hussainia Qutubey in Bangalore, Karnataka. Further Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), North, Prachi Singh mentioned that an FIR has been registered on this regard beneath the Prohibition of Illegal Non secular Conversions Ordinance, 2020 and fees of extortion and dowry harassment.

Within the FIR, the girl claimed that she married Ashraf in 2019 and moved with him to Bangalore. Quickly after marriage, he began forcing non-Muslim ladies to befriend and convey them house. The lady mentioned that she first of all obeyed her husband's orders as she feared that her husband would flip clear of her.

The lady mentioned, later after I was pregnant, Ashraf pressured me to go through a intercourse decision take a look at. When Ashraf and his mom got here to grasp that the unborn kid used to be a lady, they beat me up. He referred to as my brother and demanded Rs 25 lakh to save lots of my existence. My brother paid him Rs 7.5 lakh.

He claimed that Ashraf and his mom had been operating a love jihad marketing campaign and on the behest of Ashraf, he used to be additionally stressed by way of some extremists of international foundation. He additionally accused them of bringing pilgrims to hold out his love jihad marketing campaign. The lady mentioned in her criticism, Ashraf married a Hindu woman in due time and altered her title to Madiha. He used to be later shifted to the dargah the place he used to be given fingers coaching.

The complainant claimed that Ashraf and his mom had thrown her out of the home pronouncing that they might permit her to go back provided that she paid him Rs 17.5 lakh and taken 4 non-Muslim women for conversion. The lady informed, after this I got here again to Lucknow and gave beginning to my daughter. (IANS Hindi)