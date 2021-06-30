UP Information: New twist within the conversion case, now Gujarat ATS has arrested an accused

UP Information: A brand new twist has come within the subject of spiritual conversion in Uttar Pradesh. Actually, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Wednesday arrested an individual allegedly concerned within the conversion case registered by way of the Uttar Pradesh Police. police gave this data. Gujarat ATS arrested Salauddin, a resident of Ahmedabad, on Wednesday in reference to the conversion case lodged by way of the UP ATS. Additionally Learn – Dulhan Ka Gahna: Bride stuffed with embellishes from head to toe, cash stuffed with basket, other folks observing the video stated – Baap re baap

In step with the guidelines gained from the police, Salauddin has been accused of being fascinated by a gang associated with conversion, the place the UP Police has already arrested 5 other folks. Salahuddin has been accused of being fascinated by financing his actions. Additionally Learn – UP Information: Two clerics arrested are fascinated by every other case of conversion

Gujarat ATS will produce Salauddin in Ahmedabad rural court docket and search his remand. The police stated that it’s going to now examine Salauddin’s actions, the supply of his price range, what number of conversions he used to be compelled to do. Police also are searching for a Maulana Umar Gautam, who is thought to be the mastermind at the back of the conversion actions. (company inputs) Additionally Learn – UP Zila Panchayat Chunav Consequence: District Panchayat President elected unopposed in those 22 districts of UP, know from which celebration what number of…