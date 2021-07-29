UP Information: Noida Police stuck gang of auto thieves, registered automobiles together with Honda Town and Scorpios recovered

Uttar Pradesh Information: Police station Sector 20 in Noida, Uttar Pradesh has arrested 3 automobile thieves at the foundation of a data. On their behest, the police have recovered 3 Honda Town vehicles, one Scorpio, 7 Bullet bikes and one Hero Honda Splendor motorbike. All over interrogation, the police have come to understand that those other people used to make faux RCs of stolen automobiles and promote them at prime costs.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) Ranvijay Singh mentioned that at the foundation of a data closing night time, the police station Sector 20 from close to DND bridge, Rajesh son Harswaroop resident district Mathura, Anoop Sharma son Ghanshyam resident district Mathura and Imran son Noor Mohammad resident Haryana. Mewat has been arrested. He mentioned that on their behest, the police have recovered 3 Honda Town vehicles, one Scorpio automotive and seven Bullet bikes and one Hero Honda Splendor motorbike from other puts within the Nationwide Capital Area.

He instructed that throughout interrogation, the police got here to understand that a number of the arrested accused, Rajesh and Anoop scouse borrow automobiles, Imran will get the automobiles RC ready via erasing the engine and chassis numbers of the stolen automobiles and changing them with faux engine numbers and chassis numbers. Sells stolen automobiles at prime costs. He instructed that two of his accomplices are absconding, the police is on the lookout for them. The arrested miscreants have admitted to stealing greater than 200 automobiles from the Nationwide Capital Area.