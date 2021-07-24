UP Information: Rahul Gandhi does not just like the mangoes of UP, Yogi Adityanath scoffs you…Video Viral

UP Information: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi stated concerning the style of mangoes of UP that I don’t like mangoes of UP, I love mangoes of Andhra Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh Leader Minister Yogi Adityanath took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi’s remark and stated what to do, Rahul ji, your take a look at is divisive. The style of India from Kashmir to Kanyakumari is one. Along side this, BJP leaders have additionally taken a dig at this remark of Rahul Gandhi. BJP MP from Gorakhpur Ravi Kishan has additionally focused Rahul Gandhi’s remark. Ravi Kishan has stated that Rahul ji does now not like mangoes of Uttar Pradesh and Congress does now not like Uttar Pradesh similarly.Additionally Learn – Pegasus Venture: Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore’s resolution to Rahul Gandhi’s allegations – Give your telephone, gets the investigation carried out

Rahul ji does now not like mangoes of Uttar Pradesh and Congress does now not like Uttar Pradesh similarly. %.twitter.com/4xILCHrFGS — Ravi Kishan (@ravikishann) July 23, 2021

Video of Rahul Gandhi's remark going viral

Allow us to let you know that, Rahul Gandhi had come to carry a press convention and right through this time somebody wondered him concerning the number of mango. All through this, he stated that, I don't like mangoes of Uttar Pradesh, I love mangoes of Andhra Pradesh. Except for this, he stated in his answer that, lame continues to be nice, however Dussehri is just too candy for me. The video of this remark may be turning into very viral.

Mr RahulGandhi Sure, your ‘take a look at’ itself is divisive. The entire country is conscious about your divisive rites. The impact of disruptive malpractice on you is so dominant that you’ve got thrown the style of fruit into the hearth of regionalism. However needless to say the ‘style’ of India from Kashmir to Kanyakumari is one. %.twitter.com/VMtiyNtnCY — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) July 23, 2021

CM Yogi took a jibe at this remark of Rahul

UP CM Yogi Adityanath additionally attacked by way of tweeting about this remark of Rahul Gandhi. In his tweet, he wrote that, ‘Your ‘Take a look at’ itself is divisive. The entire nation is acquainted with your divisive rites. The impact of disruptive malpractices on you is so dominant that you’ve got thrown the style of fruit into the hearth of regionalism. However needless to say the ‘style’ of India from Kashmir to Kanyakumari is one.