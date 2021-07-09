UP Information Replace: Controversy over Owaisi’s Ghazi Mian Dargah Yatra, Yogi’s minister stated – AIMIM and SBSP alliance insulted the Rajbhar neighborhood

UP Information Replace: Primary controversy erupted when All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi visited Dargah Sharif in Bahraich to pay tribute to medieval Ghaznavi basic Ghazi Syed Salar Masood alias Ghazi Mian is. All over his consult with to Bahraich, Owaisi visited the dargah on Thursday night time and presented Chadar. His consult with sparked a sequence of allegations between the BJP and the constituents of the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha—AIMIM and the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Celebration (SBSP).Additionally Learn – Jyotiraditya Scindia took fee of the Ministry of Civil Aviation as of late

Uttar Pradesh Minister Anil Rajbhar stated that the AIMIM and SBSP alliance is an insult to the backward Rajbhar neighborhood. "Owaisi's consult with to the dargah is an insult to Maharaja Suheldev, who was once the ruler of the eleventh century. It's stated about him that he defeated and killed Masood in a fight at Bahraich in 1034 AD. The minister stated that the BJP govt is operating to revive the pleasure of Suheldev by means of construction a memorial and putting in an idol at Chitaura in Bahraich.

He stated, the leaders of 'Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha' have harm the emotions of the Hindu neighborhood which respects Maharaja Suheldev. Bharatiya Janata Celebration MLA Sangeet Som from Meerut's Sardhana meeting seat additionally centered Owaisi and Om Prakash Rajbhar fiercely in this factor.

SBSP leader Om Prakash Rajbhar stated that BJP leaders have been seeking to create a rift between AIMIM and SBSP over the problem of Maharaja Suheldev and Salar Masood as they feared that OBC (Different Backward Categories) electorate would now not reinforce the BJP within the meeting elections. do. He stated, 'SBSP will battle the meeting elections in collaboration with AIMIM. We can paintings on backward-Muslim and Dalit team spirit to win the meeting elections.

Owaisi additionally hit again on the BJP leaders, announcing, “We aren’t circus clowns however ring masters and everybody will dance to our tunes.” He alleged that the BJP was once seeking to divert consideration from the state govt’s mismanagement of Kovid by means of elevating beside the point problems. Owaisi stated that the AIMIM will battle the 2022 meeting elections in collaboration with the SBSP-led Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha, which is able to spotlight the failure of the BJP govt in pleasing the guarantees made right through the 2017 meeting elections.