UP: ‘IPS officer’ arrested for dishonest crores, 5.743 kg gold jewelery seized

Lucknow: The Particular Activity Power (STF) of Uttar Pradesh Police has allegedly posed as an Indian Police Provider (IPS) officer of Maharashtra cadre to cheat gold jewelery value crores of rupees from Mohan Shyam Kalyan Das Jewelers of capital Lucknow. An individual named Rajiv Singh was once arrested on Friday at the fees of.

In line with a commentary issued from the STF headquarters, the accused Singh was once arrested close to Sector-P of Aliganj police station space of ​​the capital Lucknow at 5.45 pm on Friday. In line with the commentary, Singh, a resident of Sector-P, D-62 of Aliganj police station space, posing as an IPS officer of Maharashtra cadre, cheated jewelery value crores of rupees from Mohan Shyam Kalyan Das Jewelers.

Police workforce has recovered 96 gold jewelery weighing 5.743 kgs, Rs 2500 in money, two cell phones and an id card of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Mumbai Crime Department from the ownership of the police workforce Singh.

Used to be looking to break out to Mumbai by means of dishonest crores of rupees

A senior STF officer stated that lately it was once won via an informer that the accused, who had cheated gold jewelery value crores of rupees from a jeweler by means of changing into an IPS of Maharashtra cadre, was once looking to break out to Mumbai, in this data the STF workforce arrested him. took.

Thug’s father was once within the police division

A senior STF reputable stated that all over interrogation, the accused published that his father was once operating within the police division and had retired from Sitapur district in 2014. In line with him, after a while Singh began calling himself an IPS of Maharashtra cadre and within the interim he began visiting Mohan Shyam Kalyan Das Jewelers at Gol Marketplace within the capital’s city.

Faux assessments value 3.17 crores got

In line with the police, she had a detailed dating with Nitesh Rastogi, proprietor of Mohan Shyam Kalyan Das Jewelers in Gol Marketplace, Lucknow, and after that Singh purchased gold jewelery value Rs 67 lakh in July, 2020 and Rs 1.95 crore in December, 2020. In lieu of which he gave assessments of 7 other quantities (overall Rs 3 crore 17 lakh) of the Central Financial institution of India to the jeweler for a long term date. In line with the police, Singh saved refusing to deposit the assessments within the financial institution by means of making some excuse or the opposite, because of which all of the assessments were given expired.

When the jeweler requested for cash, he began appearing awe

After this, when Johri began soliciting for cash, the officer began threatening him by means of appearing the guise of IPS. In line with him, even earlier than his arrest, the police had registered a case towards Singh within the Mahanagar police station below a number of related sections together with dishonest, falsifying paperwork.