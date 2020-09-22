UP: Kangana was praised by Yogi Adityanath for making a big announcement – City of Greater Noida

Uttar Pradesh: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has hit the plan of Yamuna Authority after meeting with film personalities and said that Yamuna Authority will build the film city in Gautam Buddha Nagar. The Chief Minister appreciated the presentation of Yamuna Authority and said that this is the best place where Film City will be made. Also Read – Father used to work as wages, daughter suddenly became a millionaire, said – don’t ask me .. learn story

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held an important meeting with all the important faces of Bollywood and film producers to announce the creation of a film city in UP amidst a storm in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput in the film world and announced after this meeting that Film City will be produced in Greater Noida.

Let me tell you that Bollywood stars and producers are very excited since the announcement of the making of Film City in Uttar Pradesh. Today in a meeting held in Lucknow with the Chief Minister, many celebrities of the film world including Paresh Rawal and Anupam Kher were involved through video conferencing. Earlier, well-known comedian Raju Srivastava also reached the Chief Minister's residence.

Many stars including Kangana Ranaut, Ravikishan were praised

Let me tell you that since the announcement of the construction of Film City, there is a discussion in political circles from the film world. After the announcement of the making of Film City, Ravi Kishan, MP from Gorakhpur, welcomed the decision of the Yogi government and then actress Kangana Ranaut also praised the decision of the Yogi government and said that like the Hollywood film industry we also have here There should be one industry and several film cities. This is a great decision. After this, film director Madhur Bhandarkar also came to Lucknow and met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.