UP: Lady chief of SP, bored stiff of indecency in police station, commits suicide, police denies allegation

Banda/Lucknow (UP): A girl chief of Samajwadi Celebration dedicated suicide in Banda district of Uttar Pradesh. The girl's circle of relatives alleges that she had long gone to the police station to bitch about her son's disappearance, the place the police misbehaved along with her. Angered by means of this, the feminine SP chief dedicated suicide. On the identical time, the police declare that during a case of fraud, he was once referred to as by means of the police to Kotwali for wondering. On this regard, the SP mentioned {that a} delegation of it is going to cross to Banda on Monday to analyze the subject and meet the sufferer's circle of relatives.

Banda Further Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mahendra Pratap Singh Chauhan mentioned that on Saturday night, Sudha Raikwar (45), spouse of Shriprasad Raikwar, a resident of Chilla Highway Mawai bypass of Kotwali space of ​​the town, dedicated suicide by means of putting herself in the home. He instructed, "The girl and her husband and son had been working a personal financial institution referred to as 'Ram Mudra'. Throughout this he had deposited the volume of many of us. For no longer returning the cash, an individual named Deepak Shukla had lodged an FIR in opposition to him for dishonest on Saturday, on which the police was once referred to as to the town Kotwali for wondering. The ASP mentioned that the girl allegedly dedicated suicide round 5 pm on her method house after being wondered by means of the police.

Then again, the girl's daughter Roshni instructed that her brother has been lacking since Friday, to tell about which her mom, at the side of her maternal uncle Ramkaran, had long gone to the town Kotwali, the place the police allegedly abused the mummy and locked her within the lock-up. Roshni alleged, "The mum has dedicated suicide out of anger on the indecency of the police." Responding to a query, ASP Chauhan denied the allegation of indecency with the girl and mentioned, "The girl had no longer previous knowledgeable the police about her son's disappearance. After the girl dedicated suicide, a case of kidnapping has been registered at the criticism of her daughter. The entire subject is being investigated."

In the meantime, SP Leader Spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary mentioned in a observation in Lucknow on Sunday {that a} delegation of the celebration to inquire in regards to the kidnapping of Deepak Rakwar and the suicide of Sudha Rakwar, Municipal Secretary of Samajwadi Mahila Sabha, and to fulfill the households of the sufferers. to Banda.