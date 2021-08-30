UP: Lady constable protested in opposition to lewd commentary, then manachle attacked and injured him with a rod

Lucknow: In a stunning incident in Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, a lady constable in uniform used to be hit with a rod on her face when she stopped a early life from making lewd remarks. The incident took place on Sunday night and the local community of Aliganj locality chased the early life and despatched him into custody. The lady constable, lined in blood, used to be later admitted to the health center. The accused is the son of a attorney. The feminine constable lives on hire in the similar locality.Additionally Learn – UP Information: BJP MLA writes letter to CM Yogi, rename Jaunpur as Jamadagnipuram

Police stated Prabhat Kumar of Aliganj used to be booked for try to homicide, eve-teasing, and voluntarily inflicting grievous harm to discourage a public servant from responsibility. The lady constable used to be on responsibility in Purple Patrolling, a wing shaped to stop incidents of crime in opposition to ladies/ladies.

Further Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), Northern Zone, Prachi Singh stated, "The woman constable in police uniform used to be patrolling the realm when the miscreant noticed her and made vulgar remarks on her. Angered by means of this, the feminine constable protested. He were given so pissed off by means of this that he attacked her with an iron rod. He stated that the accused is being puzzled on the police station.