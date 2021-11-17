UP: Lady lacking all through marriage, discovered useless in washroom of dinner party corridor, police constable below query

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) The function of a police constable has come below query within the alleged rape and homicide of an 18-year-old woman who was once discovered useless at a marriage venue in UP’s Meerut. The lady had long gone lacking all through the marriage rite on Monday and her circle of relatives began a seek for her. His frame was once discovered on Monday evening. His frame was once present in a semi-naked situation within the washroom throughout the dinner party corridor and a police constable was once present in an intoxicated state within the adjacent room.Additionally Learn – UP Police Constable Recruitment 2021: Bumper recruitment is coming in UP Police, there can be appointments for 25,000 posts of constable

The circle of relatives mentioned the woman was once raped and the constable was once concerned within the crime. On the other hand, the police have registered an FIR for homicide best towards unknown other people. The autopsy document is awaited. Additionally Learn – Pita Ne Beti Se Kiya Rape: Pissed off by means of the affection marriage, the daddy gave this type of dreadful punishment to the daughter, realizing that the soul will tremble

Meerut Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Prabhakar Choudhary mentioned, “We’re probing how the constable reached the spot and different facets of the case are being investigated one after the other. The lady’s circle of relatives has now not alleged rape of their criticism, which is why a homicide FIR has been registered. We’re looking forward to the autopsy document. In keeping with the findings of the autopsy studies, the FIR can be additional enhanced.” Additionally Learn – UP: PM Modi goals Congress, ‘circle of relatives’ courtiers humiliated Sultanpur’s son Shripati Mishra

An uncle of the woman informed that her mom and two brothers have been additionally with the woman within the marriage. “When the circle of relatives requested the chief of the dinner party corridor to open a room which was once locked from outdoor, he refused.” He mentioned, “When the circle of relatives broke the lock, they noticed that the woman was once mendacity in a vital situation throughout the washroom. An individual was once drowsing at the mattress within the room subsequent to the washroom. He was once later recognized as a police constable.”