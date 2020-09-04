UP: Lakhimpurkheri again, humanity, ruthless killing after raping a three-year-old girl

Uttar Pradesh: In Lakhimpur Kheri district, a sensational case of raping a girl again has come to light. The dead body of the girl was found lying in a sugarcane field on Thursday, deep bruises have been found on her body. Police said on Friday that after raping the girl, she was murdered by strangulation. Please tell that this is the third rape incident in Lakhimpur Kheri district in 20 days. Also Read – Pital Nagri: Now the brass city will shine, know what is the government’s plan

Family said that the girl had been missing since Wednesday. When she was searched in the entire village, her dead body was found in the sugarcane field near the village. The girl's father, in his complaint at the police station, accused Lekharam of the village of kidnapping and killing his daughter in old enmity.

The police, after the application, in the investigation on Thursday, described it as an incident of murder. Later, after examining the body, the police said that the sexual assault was confirmed with the girl in Autopsy. After this, the police have formed four teams to arrest the accused.

Earlier, a minor girl was murdered in the district when she came out of her home to fill up the scholarship form. The girl was 17 years old and her body was found outside the village. He was also allegedly raped and murdered again. His mutilated body was found near a dry pond about 200 meters from the village.

Earlier too, the incident of rape and murder from a 13-year-old girl had come to light. Police had said in this case that the girl went to the farm in the afternoon and when she did not return, the family started her search and then her body was found in a sugarcane field. For the last few days, such incidents are happening continuously, due to which there is anger among the people.