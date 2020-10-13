UP: Lawyer son fires retired father father who is worshiping him, also kills mother

Bareilly: The lawyer son shot dead his retired teacher’s father and mother on Tuesday morning in Bahroli village of Mirganj police station in rural area of ​​Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh. The father, who was doing pooja in the morning in the house, first called the expletives and shot the father and mother as the matter progressed. Due to this, the elderly couple died on the spot. According to the police, a property dispute between father and son has come to the forefront. Also Read – Cruelty with a woman in front of a five-year-old child, after gang-rape, both were thrown into the river, innocent died

Police said the elderly couple Lalta Prasad Gangwar (76) and his wife Mohani Devi (70) were worshiping in the morning. Suddenly son Durvesh came and started abusing the parents and started assaulting them. After this, when the matter grew, he opened fire and the elderly couple died on the spot. The accused escaped. Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Singh reached the spot with the Sajwan police force as soon as the incident was reported.

SSP Sajwan said that the accused Durvesh Gangwar was angry with the elderly parents about the property sharing. He told that lawyer Durvesh lived with his wife and children in the Teachers Colony of Mirganj. The accused son felt that the parents had given more property to his brother Umesh and he supported him in every way. Sajwan told that Durvesh reached the village at five in the morning and beat up the first Bhajan-worshiping father Lalta Prasad and mother Mohani Devi. After this, he shot and killed both of them.

The SSP said that a dispute of land has emerged in the family behind the incident. Police is engaged in legal action, search is on for the accused.