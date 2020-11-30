UP lockdown news: whether or not lockdown will happen again in UP, amid speculation, the government has said a big thing, know the latest updates

Lucknow: Amidst speculation of re-imposition of lockdown following the recent increase in cases of Kovid-19 in Uttar Pradesh, the Uttar Pradesh government has clarified that any kind of localization outside the areas without prior permission from the central government Lockdown cannot be imposed. State Chief Secretary R.K. Tiwari issued guidelines on Monday in view of Kovid-19. These instructions sent to all the divisional commissioners, district magistrates, district, regional and zonal police chiefs will remain in force from December 1 till further orders. Also Read – Mayawati spoke on ‘Love Jihad’ – Religious Ordinance is full of many apprehensions, government should reconsider

In the instructions, Tiwari said, “No state, district or city administration can impose any kind of lockdown at the local level without the prior permission of the central government.” However, local restrictions such as nocturnal curfews can be implemented by assessing the conditions for the purpose of controlling the spread of Kovid-19. ‘ Also Read – Noida Wedding New Guidelines: No longer will you have to take permission for the wedding ceremony, if you are taking care of this

He also said that section 144 should be used as per the requirement to strictly follow the social distance rule. The Chief Secretary said that social distance standards should be followed in offices. In order to reduce the number of personnel present at the same time in districts with more than 10 percent rate of Kovid-19 infection, the state administration will consider and decide. Also Read – Now a huge statue of Lord Rama will be installed in this place of Prayagraj, Yogi government approved 15 crore budget

He said, ‘There will be no restriction on movement of persons and goods within the interstate and within the state. Apart from this, cross-border transportation will be allowed according to the terms of treaties made with neighboring countries. No separate permission or permit will be required for this. ‘

Tiwari said that in the last few weeks, there have been signs of increasing cases of Kovid-19 in some areas of the state. With the advent of festivals and winter, as well as the negligence of following the Kovid-19 protocol in some areas, the epidemic may be expected to escalate again. To prevent this, the action plan needs to be implemented more stringently, constantly monitoring the areas blocked and the guidelines issued by the central and state governments in the past more strictly.

He said that along with imposing fines on those who do not wear masks in public places and work places, other administrative action should be taken. Tiwari said that only the essential activities should be done in the detained areas and strict standards should be adopted to control all other types of traffic apart from medical emergency facilities, supply of essential goods and services.