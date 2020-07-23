UP Lockdown Rules News: Yogi government’s decision, liquor shops will open in lockdown, except container zone

new Delhi: The UP government has made a major change in its decision to open liquor shops. Now liquor shops will be open in the state on lockdown i.e. weekend days. Explain that when the government announced the lockdown, liquor shops were also banned, but now this ban has been lifted. Now the traders doing liquor business will be able to open their shops on weekends i.e. Sunday and Saturday. But this is only for those places where there is no containment zone. Also Read – Lockdown in Uttar Pradesh: Corona uncontrolled in this metropolis of Uttar Pradesh, ‘Complete Lockdown’ imposed in these police station areas

The government has issued a new order in relation to opening liquor shops on Thursday. According to the order, now outside the Containment Zone, liquor traders can open their shops on weekend weekends i.e. Saturday and Sunday.

Liquor shops, outside containment zones, to remain open on the lockdown on Saturdays and Sundays in the state: Government of Uttar Pradesh. # COVID19 – ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 23, 2020

Significantly, due to the ever increasing corona infection in the state, the state government has continued the weekend lockdown in the state. In these two days, orders have been given to open only shops related to essential services. The government’s earlier order had orders to completely shut down liquor shops on Sundays and Saturdays during the lockdown, which has now been changed. However the shops coming into the Containment Zone will still remain closed over the weekend.