UP: Many activists of Samajwadi Party became Corona positive, office closed

Lucknow: Corona infection is continuously increasing in Uttar Pradesh. Now several activists of the state's main opposition party Samajwadi Party have been found corona infected. Due to this, the office of the capital Lucknow has been closed till Monday. On Wednesday, the SP was informed through a tweet that "Today, some people working in Samajwadi Party office got corona investigation after showing initial symptoms, in which their report has come out positive.

In view of the Corona virus, the Lucknow party office will be kept closed till next Monday as a precaution and rescue. Wishing everyone to be as soon as possible. " According to sources, some senior officials have also been infected with Corona. Although this could not be officially confirmed.

It may be known that SP's MLC Sunil Sajan became a corona positive in the past. Now he has come back healthy. On the other hand, another MLC Anand Bhaudaria is also in the grip of Corona. He is undergoing treatment.