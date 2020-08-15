UP: Mayawati’s attack on the murder of the village head in Azamgarh, said- ‘What difference between the present government and the SP?’

UP news In Hindi: Pradhan was murdered in Bawal, which took place late on Friday evening in Tarawa police station area of ​​Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh. Regarding this, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has questioned the BJP-led Yogi government. He said that what has been the difference between the present BJP government and the SP due to such killing of Dalits. Mayawati tweeted, “The news of the dastardly murder of Dalit head Satyamev Jayate Pappu in Bansgaon of Azamgarh in the eve of Independence Day and crushing death of another is very sad. What is the difference between the present SP and BJP governments in UP, before such atrocities and atrocities on Dalits? Also Read – Rajasthan Assembly Session: CM Gehlot won the trust vote, the pilot said – no one’s magic

The news of the brutal murder of Dalit leader Satyamev Jayate Pappu in Bansgaon of Azamgarh in the eve of Independence Day and crushing death of 1 other is very sad. What is the difference between the SP and BJP in the current government before the oppression and atrocities on Dalits in UP?

– Mayawati (@Mayawati) August 15, 2020

Significantly, in Uttar Pradesh, the head of Satyamev Jayate was killed on Friday in Bansgaon of Tarwa police station of Azamgarh. After the incident, an angry mob carried out sabotage and arson. The mob has also damaged many vehicles. Simultaneously, Bogaria police post of Tarwa police station was also set on fire. During this time a child was crushed to death by an unknown vehicle. Due to this, the crowd became furious and blew up the vehicles standing in front of the police post.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Yogi Adityanath) has announced a grant of Rs 5-5 lakh to the dependents, mourning the killing of the village head and the death of the child. The police station incharge and the outpost incharge have been suspended in the case. Instructions have been given to take strict action against the killers as well as seize their land.