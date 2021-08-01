UP Me Kab Khulenge College: CM Yogi gave those directions in regards to the opening of colleges in UP, know when the universities will open, know

UP Me Kab Khulenge College: Relating to when schools-colleges and academic establishments will open in UP, Leader Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued directions to the officers and mentioned that the scholars who need to be promoted to the following elegance in elementary, secondary, upper, technical and vocational tutorial establishments, Essential motion must be taken on this regard. At the side of this, he has directed that during view of the placement of Corona, an motion plan must be ready relating to beginning the brand new consultation of colleges.Additionally Learn – UP Information: CM Yogi’s large announcement for 28 lakh executive employees-pensioners, know what’s that just right information

CM gave tips to the officials Additionally Learn – UP CM Yogi Adityanath: Cyber ​​criminals are now not smartly, CM Yogi has given strict directions – stay tracking for twenty-four hours

Leader Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued those directions to the officers within the team-9 assembly on Saturday. Whilst the positivity charge has come all the way down to 0.01 p.c. Additionally Learn – UP Information: CM Yogi’s announcement – ​​58189 posts will likely be recruited in Gram Panchayats, it is a large situation for purchasing a role, know what

Allow us to tell that thus far 06 crore 55 lakh 02 thousand 631 Kovid samples were investigated in UP. Aligarh, Amroha, Etah, Hathras, Kasganj, Kaushambi, Mahoba, Moradabad and Shravasti now wouldn’t have a unmarried affected person of Kovid in lots of districts of the state. Those districts at the moment are unfastened from Kovid an infection. At the side of this, now not a unmarried new case of an infection was once present in 55 districts of UP, whilst in 20 districts, sufferers were present in unit digits.

At the present, the choice of lively sufferers because of corona an infection within the state is 712. This example displays that with each new day within the state, the placement of keep watch over of Kovid epidemic is getting higher.

CM mentioned – all efforts must be made for the 3rd wave of corona

The Leader Minister mentioned that during view of the potential of 3rd wave of Kovid, all important efforts must be finished quickly. He mentioned that from the standpoint of well being safety of kids, the method of established order of Piku and Neeku must be expedited.

CM mentioned that the helpline quantity 14567 carrier must be additional stepped forward.