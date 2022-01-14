UP Meeting Election 2022: 2 MLAs of BJP’s best friend Apna Dal renounce, will contest on SP price ticket?

UP Meeting Election 2022: Sooner than the meeting election 2022, the political stir within the state has intensified. Right here the MLAs and ministers of the Bharatiya Janata Celebration are ceaselessly resigning one after the other. Two MLAs of Apna Dal, who have been allies of BJP, have additionally resigned. After the resignation, Chaudhary Amar Singh has mentioned that this govt is fake and no construction has been finished. I’ve met Akhilesh Yadav and am about to enroll in his birthday celebration. Quickly extra other people will sign up for us.Additionally Learn – I’m a lady, can battle, however may now not get price ticket, as a result of she used to be OBC and may now not give bribe

Can contest elections from SP

Chaudhary Amar Singh can contest meeting elections from Shohratgarh seat of Siddharth Nagar on Samajwadi Celebration price ticket. After Chaudhary Amar Singh, Apna Dal's MLA RK Verma has additionally introduced his resignation from the BJP. He represents the Vishwanath Gant seat of Pratapgarh. Each the MLAs have blamed the Yogi Adityanath govt for leaving the alliance.

Those ministers resigned

1- Swami Prasad Maurya

2- Dara Singh Chauhan

3- Dharam Singh Saini

Those MLAs resigned?

1- Madhuri Verma

2- Jai Choubey

3- Bhagwati Sagar

4- Brijesh Prajapati

5- Radha Krishna Sharma

6- Rakesh Rathod

7- Roshan Lal Verma

9- Rakesh Rathod

10- Vinay Shakya

10- Vinay Shakya

11- Bala Prasad Awasthi

12- Avtar Singh Bhadana

13- Mukesh Verma