UP Meeting Election 2022: A blow to BJP, Yogi’s minister Swami Prasad Maurya joins SP

UP Meeting Election 2022: Earlier than the Uttar Pradesh meeting elections, the ruling birthday party BJP has suffered a significant setback. BJP's large chief and Yogi govt's Hard work Minister Swami Prasad Maurya has resigned from the BJP on Tuesday and after resigning, Swami Prasad Maurya has joined the Samajwadi Birthday celebration. Quickly after resigning from the BJP, Maurya joined the SP and likewise met SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav. Hard work Minister Swami Prasad Maurya has despatched his resignation to Governor Anandiben Patel. Maurya has accused the prevailing govt of neglecting Dalits, backwards, farmers, unemployed early life and small investors.

Samajwadi Birthday celebration leader Akhilesh Yadav welcomes Swami Prasad Maurya and different leaders into his birthday party. Maurya has resigned from Uttar Pradesh cupboard these days. (Courtesy: Akhilesh Yadav’s Twitter take care of) %.twitter.com/GmHC05CU6b – ANI UP / Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 11, 2022

UP Meeting Election 2022: Giant information

Swami Prasad Maurya, who used to be a minister within the Yogi govt, has written in his letter that, "Because the Minister of Hard work and Employment and Coordination within the cupboard of Leader Minister Yogi Adityanath, in spite of residing in adversity and beliefs, he has discharged the accountability very diligently. But I surrender from the cupboard of Uttar Pradesh because of the gross neglectful angle of Dalits, backward farmers, unemployed early life and small-small and medium-scale investors.

After the assembly, Samajwadi Birthday celebration supremo Akhilesh Yadav welcomed Maurya and tweeted, “Swami Prasad Maurya, a well-liked chief who fought for social justice and equality, and all of the different leaders, staff and others who got here with him. Hearty welcome and greetings to supporters in SP! There might be a revolution of social justice~ There might be a metamorphosis in twenty.”