UP Meeting Election 2022: A setback for SP-BSP forward of elections, 10 MLCs will sign up for BJP day after today

UP Meeting Election 2022: There are just a few months left within the meeting elections in Uttar Pradesh, earlier than this, the method of upheaval and alter of birthday party may be occurring in quite a lot of political events in UP. Amidst the barrage of sharp statements and a number of guarantees, a large information has come. The Bharatiya Janata Birthday celebration has made a gigantic dent within the camp of Samajwadi Birthday celebration and BSP. 10 MLCs of Samajwadi Birthday celebration and Bahujan Samajwadi Birthday celebration will sign up for BJP day after today. In line with the tips, Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma and BJP Vice President Dayashankar Singh have performed crucial position in getting the participants of the Samajwadi Birthday celebration to enroll in the BJP.

In line with the tips gained, 10 MLAs together with Ravi Shankar Singh Pappu of SP, CP Chand, Akshay Prasad Singh and Brijesh Kumar Singh of BSP will sign up for BJP day after today.

Allow us to inform you that earlier than the elections, BJP is making all its arrangements and it is making an attempt to wreck into the ones events whose leaders have just right affect of their space. This has additionally been the examined components of BJP. This is why within the 2022 elections, BJP is making an attempt its examined components as soon as once more. However this time its goal is the Samajwadi Birthday celebration and its leaders, since the birthday party's function is to win the meeting elections, whether or not its candidate is its personal or despite the fact that it has come from any other birthday party.

Allow us to inform you that even earlier than the 2014 Lok Sabha elections have been being held within the nation, the BJP had followed the similar technique that then all of the large stalwarts of the Congress had joined the BJP and when the flip got here for the 2017 meeting elections in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP did This components used to be followed and now the meeting elections of this time are in entrance, to win which BJP is making an attempt to position its complete pressure.