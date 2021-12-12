UP Meeting Election 2022: A setback to BJP and BSP forward of UP elections, many leaders together with MLAs sign up for SP

UP Meeting Election 2022: Upcoming meeting elections in Uttar Pradesh (UP Vidhansabha Chunav 2022) Ahead of the BJP and BSP were given a setback. BJP MLA Digvijay Narayan and BSP MLA Vinay Shankar Tiwari left their events Samajwadi Celebration (Samajwadi Celebration) have joined. In conjunction with this, many extra senior leaders have joined the SP. A while in the past additionally many MLAs of BJP and BSP have joined the SP.Additionally Learn – UP Elections 2022: SP were given power because of the becoming a member of of Tiwari circle of relatives of japanese UP, Akhilesh stated – now no person can forestall it from forming the federal government

Within the presence of SP President Akhilesh Yadav, BSP MLA Vinay Shankar Tiwari from Chillu Par seat of Gorakhpur and BJP MLA Digvijay Narayan alias Jai Choubey from Khalilabad space of ​​Sant Kabir Nagar joined the SP. Excluding this, former Legislative Council Chairman Ganesh Shankar Pandey and previous MP Bhim Shankar Tiwari alias Kaushal Tiwari additionally joined the SP. Welcoming some of these to the SP, Akhilesh stated that this may make stronger the birthday party and now no person can compete with the SP within the upcoming meeting elections.

BSP MLA Vinay Shankar Tiwari, who joined the SP, alleged at the instance that the BJP govt used to be shaped now not for democracy however for monarchy and there's no freedom of expression beneath its rule. The BJP govt has sown the seeds of hatred and divided the folks.