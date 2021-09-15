UP Meeting Election 2022: ‘AAP’ declares 100 applicants for UP elections, former Congressmen additionally were given tickets

UP Meeting Election 2022: The political turmoil in Uttar Pradesh is getting intense with the meeting elections to be held subsequent 12 months. Public members of the family began. Rallies are being held. In the meantime, the Aam Aadmi Birthday celebration has received the price tag distribution. Aam Aadmi Birthday celebration has declared the checklist of 100 applicants in UP. In those, many such other folks have additionally were given tickets, who left Congress and joined AAP.Additionally Learn – Uttarakhand AAP President SS Kler resigns, will contest from the seat of CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Some other the place the opposite birthday party is churning about price tag distribution. On the identical time, the Aam Aadmi Birthday celebration launched its first checklist of 100 applicants for the UP Vidhansabha Elections. AAP has change into the primary political birthday party to announce the checklist of applicants. AAP MP Sanjay Singh stated that some applicants is also modified later if they aren't in keeping with the insurance policies and methods of the birthday party.

The birthday party has introduced applicants for seats together with Lucknow, Sitapur, Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Rampur, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Hardoi, Ghaziabad, Agra, Aligarh, Amethi, Bahraich, Barabanki, Ballia amongst others. Curiously, in Lucknow on my own, AAP's two applicants, Rajiv Bakshi and Nadeem Ashraf Jayasi, are former Congress leaders who left the birthday party final 12 months.