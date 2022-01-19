UP Meeting Election 2022: Akhilesh Yadav publicizes that girls gets 18000rs pension yearly in the event that they win the election

UP Meeting Election 2022: Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh meeting elections, Samajwadi Celebration leader Akhilesh Yadav has made every other promise these days. Akhilesh has stated that if our executive is shaped on the other hand Samajwadi pension scheme can be began. On this pension scheme, ladies gets 18000 rupees yearly. Allow us to tell that previous, when the Samajwadi Celebration executive was once in energy, the ladies of UP used to get 6 thousand rupees per 30 days i.e. 5 hundred rupees, however now Akhilesh Yadav himself has introduced that beneath the Samajwadi Pension Scheme, ladies can be given each and every Rs. 1500 rupees per 30 days and 18 thousand rupees every year.Additionally Learn – Dhirendra Singh: In 2011, Dhirendra Singh took Rahul Gandhi on a motorbike to the village of the agitating farmers

Akhilesh Yadav stated in a press convention on Wednesday that if the Samajwadi Celebration executive is shaped, needy ladies and BPL households can be given a pension of Rs 18,000 in line with yr. Nowadays was once made up our minds via the Samajwadi Celebration and we began the Samajwadi Pension Yojana, which was once serving to about 50 lakh other folks. Previous, 6000 in line with yr was once to be had within the SP executive, now we can triple it. Additionally Learn – Uttar Pradesh’s ‘Janata Ka Temper’ Opinion Ballot: Know When and The place to Watch LIVE Streaming

Snake charmer village to be constructed at the aspect of limited-access highway

Akhilesh Yadav stated that Samajwadi other folks have additionally had a deep dating with snake charmers. After the formation of our executive, Snake Charmer Village can be constructed at the aspect of the limited-access highway. Within the earlier executive, land was once allocated for this scheme. Now this time after the formation of the federal government, Snake Charmer Village can be constructed at the aspect of the limited-access highway. Additionally Learn – BJP Candidate Listing in UP Election 2022: BJP’s 2nd listing responds to OBC leaders who left the celebration

Congratulations to Aparna Yadav

On being puzzled about Aparna Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav stated that I will be able to congratulate her (Aparna Yadav) and we’re satisfied that our socialist ideology is increasing, I am hoping that our ideology will achieve there and save the charter and democracy. Will do Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) attempted so much to persuade them.