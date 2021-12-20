UP Meeting Election 2022: Akhilesh Yadav said- BJP has polluted politics, may not be in energy for lengthy

UP Meeting Election 2022: Samajwadi Celebration President Akhilesh Yadav (Akhilesh Yadav) BJP (BJP) has attacked. Akhilesh Yadav acknowledged BJP has polluted the rivers, at the side of it has additionally polluted politics. Akhilesh claimed that the approaching meeting elections of Uttar Pradesh (Vidhansabha Chunav) Now not handiest the state but in addition the central executive will make a decision the long run. Akhilesh Yadav acknowledged in a commentary right here, “The rights of voters aren’t safe below the BJP rule. Democracy is in peril. BJP desires to make its misrepresentation true by way of telling lies over and over. He’s sopping wet in cleverness. He has polluted no longer handiest rivers but in addition politics.Additionally Learn – Unnao Rape Case: Former MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar acquitted on this case, know what’s the subject

Former Uttar Pradesh Leader Minister Akhilesh Yadav acknowledged, "The way forward for the central executive will probably be determined by way of the approaching meeting elections. The so-called chariot of BJP is of jugaad whilst the aspirations of the persons are hooked up to the socialist chariot. The wheels of Samajwadi Celebration's Vijay Rath Yatra aren't going to prevent. He acknowledged that the Samajwadi executive has given recognize to Sanskrit language. He acknowledged that the former SP executive of the state had given Rs 50 crore to Sampurnanand Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya in Varanasi.

Akhilesh claimed, "The worry of defeat is haunting the BJP. She is harassing the employees of the Samajwadi Celebration in anger. Fearing defeat, the BJP is now bent on suppressing the opposition by way of misusing its executive establishments, however this has higher the general public anger in opposition to the BJP. Other people not wish to see democracy and anti-people executive in energy for lengthy.