UP Meeting Election 2022: Amit Shah noticed Akhilesh Yadav giving a speech on TV, then got here to UP and stated…

UP Meeting Election 2022: BJP is busy getting ready for the UP meeting elections. BJP in Uttar Pradesh (BJP) The conferences of the massive leaders are occurring often. BJP leaders are noticed seeking to encompass the opposition events via answering, despite the fact that SP, Congress are repeatedly attacking BJP. repeatedly bsp (E.G) It additionally turns out energetic in opposition to the federal government. House Minister Amit Shah (Amit Shah) UP's Saharanpur (Saharanpur Information) All over the rally, he informed that he had met SP President Akhilesh Yadav. (Akhilesh Yadav) Noticed the speech on TV. Amit Shah additionally spoke back the issues stated via Akhilesh Yadav on this speech.

Amit Shah said- 'I used to be looking at Akhilesh Yadav's speech on TV. Akhilesh Yadav was once pronouncing that crime has larger in Uttar Pradesh. Amit Shah stated that 'Akhilesh ji from the place are you bringing this stuff. What are those figures? I've introduced knowledge evaluating Yogi ji and your tenure. Crime has now not larger however reduced in Uttar Pradesh.

Amit Shah claimed that 'the instances of theft have diminished in Uttar Pradesh'. The instances of theft at the foundation of guns have come down via 69 p.c, murders via 30 p.c, instances of murders because of dowry gadget have come down via 22.5 p.c. Amit Shah stated that Akhilesh Yadav must cross house and take a look at the figures. There was once mafia rule below the SP rule. Nowadays there may be rule of regulation in UP.

This commentary of Amit Shah goes viral on social media. On this, many of us are misrepresenting Amit Shah’s declare and sharing NCRB knowledge relating to crimes in UP, pronouncing that UP is at primary in crime within the nation. On the similar time, many of us are supporting Amit Shah and telling the BJP regime to be higher on this topic.