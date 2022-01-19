UP Meeting Election 2022: Aparna Yadav, more youthful daughter-in-law of Mulayam Singh Yadav, might sign up for BJP lately, CM Yogi may also be provide

Aparna Yadav More likely to Sign up for BJP These days: Samajwadi Birthday celebration leader Mulayam Singh Yadav (Mulayam Singh Yadav) more youthful daughter-in-law of Aparna Yadav (Aparna Yadav) These days Bharatiya Janata Birthday celebration (BJP) is also focused on. Even though BJP leaders have now not formally showed this, however assets have claimed that he (Aparna Yadav) These days Leader Minister Yogi Adityanath (Yogi Adityanath) And will sign up for BJP within the presence of different birthday party leaders.Additionally Learn – Manipur Meeting Polls: Ahead of the elections in Manipur, Congress expels MLA Joykishan Singh from the birthday party

It’s noteworthy that Aparna Yadav (Aparna Yadav) Within the 2017 meeting elections, she has contested from Lucknow Cantt on a Samajwadi Birthday celebration price ticket. Alternatively, he has been denied by means of BJP chief Rita Bahuguna Joshi. (Rita Bahuguna Joshi) had suffered defeat by the hands of Additionally Learn – Pargat Singh: Adventure From Absolute best Defender Of Hockey To Sports activities Minister Of Punjab! Such is the political occupation of Pargat Singh

Aparna from previous few days (Aparna Yadav) There could also be hypothesis that he’ll sign up for the BJP. She has praised Top Minister Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath on many events. Allow us to tell that Aparna Yadav is the more youthful son of Mulayam Singh Yadav, Prateek Yadav. (Prateek Yadav) is the spouse of. Additionally Learn – Pankaj Singh’s Profile: Know Born in Bihar, Studied in Delhi and Adventure of MLA Pankaj Singh from Noida