UP Meeting Election 2022: Bhim Military Leader Chandrashekhar mentioned – I will be able to battle with CM Yogi, will explode within the night

UP Meeting Election 2022: Talks with the Samajwadi Birthday party didn't determine after which the Bhim Military leader Chandrashekhar Azad does now not appear to be getting any particular consideration from the Congress. And then Chandrashekhar Azad has introduced within the press convention lately that his Bhim Military will battle by myself in Uttar Pradesh. Chandrashekhar has taken this resolution once you have a setback from SP. At the query of alliance with Congress, Chandrashekhar mentioned that by way of night he can inform surprising information. Chandrashekhar launched the primary checklist of applicants of Bharatiya Samaj Birthday party. On the similar time, he additionally mentioned that if the birthday celebration comes to a decision, then he'll contest in opposition to UP CM Yogi from Gorakhpur seat.

In lately's press convention additionally, Chandrashekhar Azad accused Akhilesh Yadav and it used to be mentioned that previous 25 seats have been promised from his aspect. Chandrashekhar mentioned that he had gained the be offering of MLA and ministerial put up which he has rejected, now despite the fact that SP offers him 100 seats, he'll now not pass with him now.

Chandrashekhar mentioned that he'll lend a hand the events even after the elections to forestall the BJP. It used to be informed that the Azad Samaj Birthday party had additionally attempted for an alliance with Mayawati. However there used to be no resolution from there. Chandrashekhar gave the names of about 33-34 seats which incorporated Mathiabad, Ballia, Mubarakpur, Hastinapur, Jalesar, Khurja, Meerut Kent, Jaisinghpur and so on. He mentioned that that is the checklist on which we have been mentioned preventing previous, however later it used to be deceived.

Allow us to tell that Chandrashekhar had met SP leader Akhilesh Yadav two times for the UP elections. There used to be communicate on alliance between the 2. However later it did not determine. Chandrashekhar had alleged that Akhilesh sought after Dalit votes however now not a Dalit chief.

On the similar time, the observation of Akhilesh’s aide Subhaspa President OP Rajbhar additionally got here. He had mentioned that he would now not let Chandrashekhar pass any place and would communicate to Akhilesh on seat-sharing. He additionally mentioned that if wanted, he’ll give a seat to Chandrashekhar from his quota.