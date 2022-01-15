UP Meeting Election 2022: BJP launched the primary listing of applicants, who were given the price tag – who were given out, see the entire listing

UP Meeting Election 2022: The BJP has launched its first listing of applicants for the 2 levels of vote casting for the Uttar Pradesh Meeting elections these days. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launched the listing of BJP applicants. The most important factor is that there have been speculations upfront that CM Yogi Adityanath will contest from Ayodhya, on which, striking an finish, Pradhan informed that CM Yogi Adityanath will contest from Gorakhpur. Within the first listing, the listing of elections to be held in two levels has been launched. Allow us to tell that previous the Congress, SP-RLD alliance has launched the primary listing of its applicants. Allow us to inform you that within the first section of meeting elections, 58 seats in 10 districts of western UP are to be voted on February 10. Whilst the SP-RLD alliance has launched its listing of 29 applicants on Thursday, the Congress has launched a listing of 125 applicants, by which 50 ladies had been given tickets.Additionally Learn – UP Meeting Election 2022: BJP launched the listing of 107 seats, 83 MLAs got an opportunity, 21 new applicants within the fray

BJP Applicants Record LIVE Updates: Additionally Learn – UP Meeting Election 2022: At the instance of her birthday, Mayawati introduced the names of 53 applicants within the first listing of BSP by way of protecting a press convention.

Joint press convention of BJP’s Nationwide Normal Secretary Arun Singh and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan continues. Additionally Learn – UP Meeting Election 2022: BJP’s first listing of applicants is also launched these days

Completed confirmed- CM Yogi will contest from Gorakhpur meeting elections.

Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya will contest the UP elections from Sirathu in Prayagraj district.

Whilst freeing the listing, BJP chief and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stated that – We’re freeing the listing of applicants for 57/58 seats within the first section and 38/55 seats in the second one section.

See who were given the price tag, who were given out….

Sardana – Sangeet Som

Garh Mukteshwar – Harendra Teotia

Jewelery – Dhirendra Singh

Dadri- Tejpal Nagar

Neatly – Anoop Pradhan

Hastinapur- Dinesh Khatik

Meerut Cantt- Amit Agarwal

Baghpat – Yogesh Dhama

Cole-Anil Parashar

Thana Bhavan- Suresh Rana

Noida -Pankaj Singh

Kithor – Satyaveer Tyagi

Sahibabad- Sunil Sharma

Dhaulana- Dharmesh

Secunderabad – Laxmiraj Singh

Bulandshahr – Pradeep Choudhary

Saina- Devendra Choudhary

Khurja- Meenakshi Singh

Barauli- Jaibir Singh

Atrauli – Sandeep Singh

Umbrella- Laxminarayan

Mad- Rajesh Choudhary

Govardhan – Meghraj Singh

Mathura- Shrikant Sharma

Baldev – Pooran Prakash Jatav

Etmadpur- Dharampal

Agra South – Yogendra Upadhyay

Agra- Purushottam Khandelwal

Agra Geographical region – Bebirani Rani Morya

Fatehpur Sikri – Babulal

Wow- Queen Pakshalika

Saharanpur- Rajeev Gumbar

Saharanpur- Jagpal Singh

Deoband – Brajesh Rawat

Nagina – Dr Yashwant

Bijnor – Shuchi climate

Nurpur- CP Singh

Moradabad – Krishnakant

Moradabad Town- Ritesh Gupta

Chandausi – Goddess of roses

Asmauli- Harendra Singh

Bilaspur- Baldev Singh

Rampur- Akash Saxena

Gunnaur, Ajith Kumar

Asmoli – Kushagra Sagar

Billisi – Harish Shakya

Badaun – Mahesh Gupta

Sheikhpur- Dharmendra Shakya

Maryganj- DC Verma

Faridpur- Shyap Bihari Lal

Bithni – Lal Bihari Verma

Bareilly Cantt- Sanjeev Agarwal

Katra – Veer Bikram Singh

Puwayan – Chateram Pasi