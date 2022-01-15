UP Meeting Election 2022: BJP launched the primary listing of applicants, who were given the price tag – who were given out, see the entire listing

UP Meeting Election 2022: The BJP has launched its first listing of applicants for the 2 levels of vote casting for the Uttar Pradesh Meeting elections these days. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launched the listing of BJP applicants. The most important factor is that there have been speculations upfront that CM Yogi Adityanath will contest from Ayodhya, on which, striking an finish, Pradhan informed that CM Yogi Adityanath will contest from Gorakhpur. Within the first listing, the listing of elections to be held in two levels has been launched. Allow us to tell that previous the Congress, SP-RLD alliance has launched the primary listing of its applicants. Allow us to inform you that within the first section of meeting elections, 58 seats in 10 districts of western UP are to be voted on February 10. Whilst the SP-RLD alliance has launched its listing of 29 applicants on Thursday, the Congress has launched a listing of 125 applicants, by which 50 ladies had been given tickets.Additionally Learn – UP Meeting Election 2022: BJP launched the listing of 107 seats, 83 MLAs got an opportunity, 21 new applicants within the fray

BJP Applicants Record LIVE Updates: Additionally Learn – UP Meeting Election 2022: At the instance of her birthday, Mayawati introduced the names of 53 applicants within the first listing of BSP by way of protecting a press convention.

Joint press convention of BJP’s Nationwide Normal Secretary Arun Singh and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan continues. Additionally Learn – UP Meeting Election 2022: BJP’s first listing of applicants is also launched these days

Completed confirmed- CM Yogi will contest from Gorakhpur meeting elections.

Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya will contest the UP elections from Sirathu in Prayagraj district.

Whilst freeing the listing, BJP chief and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stated that – We’re freeing the listing of applicants for 57/58 seats within the first section and 38/55 seats in the second one section.

See who were given the price tag, who were given out….

Sardana – Sangeet Som
Garh Mukteshwar – Harendra Teotia
Jewelery – Dhirendra Singh
Dadri- Tejpal Nagar
Neatly – Anoop Pradhan
Hastinapur- Dinesh Khatik
Meerut Cantt- Amit Agarwal
Baghpat – Yogesh Dhama
Cole-Anil Parashar
Thana Bhavan- Suresh Rana
Noida -Pankaj Singh
Kithor – Satyaveer Tyagi
Sahibabad- Sunil Sharma
Dhaulana- Dharmesh
Secunderabad – Laxmiraj Singh
Bulandshahr – Pradeep Choudhary
Saina- Devendra Choudhary
Khurja- Meenakshi Singh
Barauli- Jaibir Singh
Atrauli – Sandeep Singh
Umbrella- Laxminarayan
Mad- Rajesh Choudhary
Govardhan – Meghraj Singh
Mathura- Shrikant Sharma
Baldev – Pooran Prakash Jatav
Etmadpur- Dharampal
Agra South – Yogendra Upadhyay
Agra- Purushottam Khandelwal
Agra Geographical region – Bebirani Rani Morya
Fatehpur Sikri – Babulal
Wow- Queen Pakshalika
Saharanpur- Rajeev Gumbar
Saharanpur- Jagpal Singh
Deoband – Brajesh Rawat
Nagina – Dr Yashwant
Bijnor – Shuchi climate
Nurpur- CP Singh
Moradabad – Krishnakant
Moradabad Town- Ritesh Gupta
Chandausi – Goddess of roses
Asmauli- Harendra Singh
Bilaspur- Baldev Singh
Rampur- Akash Saxena
Gunnaur, Ajith Kumar
Asmoli – Kushagra Sagar
Billisi – Harish Shakya
Badaun – Mahesh Gupta
Sheikhpur- Dharmendra Shakya
Maryganj- DC Verma
Faridpur- Shyap Bihari Lal
Bithni – Lal Bihari Verma
Bareilly Cantt- Sanjeev Agarwal
Katra – Veer Bikram Singh
Puwayan – Chateram Pasi

