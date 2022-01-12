UP Meeting Election 2022: BJP MLA Vinay Shankya got here out amid stories of lacking, mentioned – I’m with Swami, will sign up for SP

UP Meeting Election 2022: BJP MLA Vinay Shakya (Vinay Shakya) Describing the claims of the daughter as baseless, it’s been clarified that she used to be no longer kidnapped, however Swami Prasad Maurya. (Vinay Shakya) are with. Etawah on Wednesday (Etawah) He used to be noticed along with his brother at his place of dwelling. He rubbished the claims of ‘abducted’ via the daughter right here. (Vinay Shakya refuse daughter declare) Whilst pointing out that I’m with Swami Prasad Maurya and am going to sign up for Samajwadi Birthday party. While BJP MLA Vinay Shakya (Vinay Shakya) Ok’s brother Devesh Shakya additionally mentioned that the allegation (kidnapping) of the daughter in opposition to me is baseless. All of the conspiracies are occurring in opposition to us because of which our lives are at risk.Additionally Learn – UP Meeting Election 2022: BJP brainstormed in Delhi, determined the names of applicants for the three-phase elections!

Previous, Riya Shakya, daughter of BJP MLA Vinay Shakya from Bidhuna seat of Auraiya district, had launched a video claiming that her father have been abducted and might be compelled to sign up for the Samajwadi Birthday party. On the other hand, the police had additionally denied the daughter’s declare. Daughter Riya had made severe allegations in opposition to her uncle and mentioned that father Vinay Shankya is being forcibly taken to Lucknow. In keeping with Riya, uncle took good thing about my father’s sickness and took him forcibly and desires to sign up for SP. Additionally Learn – UP: BJP MLA’s daughter appealed to the federal government to search out her father, saying- Ill used to be no longer neatly, uncle had taken her to Lucknow

Then again, Auraiya Superintendent of Police Abhishek Verma had clarified after the daughter’s allegations that MLA Vinay Shankya is provide along with his mom in Etawah district. On your data, allow us to let you know that Shankya is thought of as as regards to Swami Prasad Maurya. On Tuesday, Maurya resigned from the Yogi cupboard and took club of the Samajwadi Birthday party. There may be communicate of many MLAs becoming a member of the SP with him. Additionally Learn – Whose price tag shall be lower, consider in whom? Vital assembly of BJP referring to UP meeting elections, Shah and Yogi additionally attended