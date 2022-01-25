UP Meeting Election 2022: BJP’s assault at the first checklist of Samajwadi Birthday party, said- Akhilesh is proving the celebration of SP goons

UP Meeting Election 2022: Because the date of polling within the political turmoil of Uttar Pradesh (First Segment of UP Election) It’s getting nearer, via the way in which, the spherical of statement feedback amongst political events is getting sooner. On this episode, on Monday, BJP chief and minister in Uttar Pradesh executive Siddharthnath Singh (Siddharth Nath Singh) Known as the Samajwadi Birthday party a celebration of goons. first checklist of samajwadi celebration (SP checklist of 159 applicants) However the BJP chief took a jibe and acknowledged that Akhilesh Yadav (Akhilesh Yadav) Proving that SP is a celebration of goons. He acknowledged that the way in which tickets are being allotted, whose bail could also be being canceled via the court docket, Azam Khan (Azam Khan) And he’s giving tickets to his son additionally. In step with Siddharth Nath, Akhilesh Yadav once more desires goondaraj in Uttar Pradesh.Additionally Learn – Meeting Elections 2022: Earlier than the elections of 5 states, PM Modi will give victory mantra to BJP staff lately

Allow us to let you know that the Samajwadi Birthday party launched the primary checklist of 159 applicants on Monday. (SP checklist of 159 applicants) issued. In step with the checklist, SP leader Akhilesh Singh Yadav will contest from the Karhal seat of Mainpuri. On the identical time, Azam Khan, who’s lodged in Sitapur Prison, has been given price ticket from Rampur. Azam Khan’s son Abdullah has been fielded from Swar seat. It must be famous that Abdullah has pop out of prison on bail 10 days again. Additionally Learn – Manipur Polls: BJP’s best friend NPP releases first checklist of 20 applicants, know who will get tickets from the place

The son of Swami Prasad Maurya, who left the BJP and rode within the Samajwadi Birthday party’s cycle, used to be no longer given a price ticket. Mauya’s son Utkrisht Maurya used to be claiming from Unchahar seat, now Samajwadi Birthday party has made Manoj Pandey its candidate. Dharam Singh Saini, who not too long ago joined the SP and used to be a minister within the Uttar Pradesh executive, has been made the celebration’s candidate from Nakur in Saharanpur district. Additionally Learn – Uttarakhand Polls: Congress launched 2d checklist of applicants, tickets to Harish Rawat, daughter-in-law of Hark Singh Rawat