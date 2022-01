UP Meeting Election 2022: BSP declared checklist, backward Dalit card in SP’s stronghold

UP Meeting Election 2022: Bahujan Samaj Birthday party for UP Meeting Elections (Bahujan Samajwadi Birthday party) launched two lists of applicants. Within the checklist, 18 backward and 17 Dalits, 15 higher castes and 3 Muslims had been given alternative. Tickets of six applicants had been declared within the first checklist whilst 53 applicants had been declared in the second one checklist. Many such names have additionally been incorporated on this checklist who’ve left different events. The BSP has given price ticket to Kundarki MLA Haji Rizwan, who left the SP. In a similar fashion, former MLA Moolchand Chauhan, who left SP, has been given price ticket via BSP from Dhampur itself.Additionally Learn – Rohilkhand Opinion Ballot: In Rohilkhand, Yogi Adityanath is a long way forward of Akhilesh on this topic, that is the temper of the folk right here

On Thursday morning itself, BSP leader Mayawati had introduced the names of six applicants, wherein the tickets of many applicants had been modified. On this checklist launched for the second one time at the similar day, the names of applicants had been introduced from Hathras, Firozabad, Kasganj, Etah, Mainpuri, Farurkhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, Mahoba. Has been performed.

bsp 3rd section applicants checklist

Hathras-Sanjeev Kumar Kaka, Sadabad-Dr. Avni Verma, Sikandra Rau-Thakur Awadhesh Kumar Singh, Tundla-Amar Singh Jatav, Jasrana-Surya Pratap Singh, Firozabad-Bablu Kumar Rathor, Shikohabad-Anil Kumar Yadav, Sirsaganj-Thakur Raghavendra Singh, Kasganj- Prabhudayal Singh Rajput, Amanpur-Prabhudayal Sakya, Patiali-Neeraj Mishra, Aliganj-Saud Ali Khan, Etah-Ajay Singh Yadav, Marhara-Yogesh Kumar Shakya, Jalesar-Akash Singh Jatav, Mainpuri-Gaurav Nand Savita, Bhogaon-Ashok Singh Chauhan, Kishni-Prabhudayal Jatav Karhal- Kuldeep Narayan, Kayamganj-Durga Prasad, Farurkhabad-Vijay Kumar Katiyar, Chhibramau-Wahida Bano Juhi, Tirwa-Ajay Kumar Verma, Kannauj-Samarjit Singh double Jaswant Nagar-Brajendra Pratap Singh, Etawah-Kuldeep Gupta, Bharthana-Kamlesh Ambedkar, Dibiyapur-Arun Kumar Dubey, Auraiya-Ravi Shastri double Rasulabad-Seema Shankhwar, Akbarpur Rani-Vinod Kumar Friend, Sikandra-Lalji Shukla Bilhaur-Madhu Singh Gautam, Bithur-Ramesh Singh Yadav

Kalyanpur – Arun Kumar Mishra, Govind Nagar – Ashok Kumar Kalia, Sisamau – Rajneesh Tiwari, Kidwai Nagar – Mohan Mishra, Kanpur Cantt – Mohammad Shafi Khan, Maharajpur – Surendra Friend Singh Chauhan, Ghatampur – Prashant Ahirwar, Madhaugarh – Sheetal Kushwaha, Kalpi – Shyampal alias Chhunna Friend, Orai – Satyendra Pratap Ahirwar, Babina – Dashrath Singh Rajput, Jhansi Nagar – Kailash Sahu.

Mauranipur- Rohit Ratan Ahirwar, Garoutha- Veer Singh Gurjar, Lalitpur- Chandrabhushan Singh Bundela, Mehrauni- Kiran, Hamirpur- Ramphool Nishad, Rath- Prasanna Bhushan Ahirwar, Mahoba- Sanjay Kumar Sahu.

Applicants declared at the ultimate seats of the second one section

Nawabganj- Yusuf Khan

Faridpur- Shalini Singh

Bareilly- Brahmanand Sharma

Dadraul – Chandraketu Maurya

Modified applicants on those seats

Now Moolchandra Chauhan has been made a candidate from Dhampur seat of Bijnor. Alternatively, Mohammad Rizwan will contest from Kundarki in Moradabad. The price ticket of Kamal Ahmed from Dhampur and Chand Babu Malik from Kundarki as introduced previous has been minimize.