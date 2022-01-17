UP Meeting Election 2022: Call for for cancellation of popularity of Samajwadi Birthday party, SP surrounded on Nahid Hasan’s candidature

UP Meeting Election 2022: Legal professional Ashwini Upadhyay has filed a public pastime litigation within the Ideally suited Court docket to derecognise the Samajwadi Birthday party. It’s been mentioned on this petition that the Samajwadi Birthday party has given an election price ticket to Kairana’s gangster Nahid Hasan. However the Samajwadi Birthday party has now not shared the details about Nahid’s prison file on social media, digital, print media or Twitter. It has additionally now not been informed through the Samajwadi Birthday party why Nahid Hasan has been given price ticket. It’s been mentioned within the petition that that is an insult to the order of the Ideally suited Court docket. In this sort of scenario, the popularity of the Samajwadi Birthday party will have to be canceled.Additionally Learn – Election Fee will believe the call for to increase the date of elections in Punjab through 6 days

It's been mentioned within the petition that Nahid Hasan has been MLA for 2 occasions. Shamli Police has registered a case in opposition to Nahid below the Gangster Act. Nahid has a number of prison circumstances registered in opposition to him. A case of exodus of Hindus from Kairana could also be registered. In this sort of scenario, Ideally suited Court docket legal professional Ashwini Upadhyay has demanded within the petition to abolish the popularity of the Samajwadi Birthday party. Speaking to a TV channel, Ashwini Upadhyayan mentioned that the Samajwadi Birthday party has violated the Ideally suited Court docket laws through fielding Nahid Hasan from Kairan.

Upadhyay mentioned that I've demanded within the utility filed within the Ideally suited Court docket that the Ideally suited Court docket order has been dismissed through the SP President. In this sort of scenario, the Election Fee will have to be ordered to report a petition in opposition to him within the Ideally suited Court docket. Allow us to tell that when being arrested through the UP Police, the birthday party has reduce the price ticket of Nahid Hasan through the Samajwadi Birthday party and has given the price ticket to Nahid's sister. Ashwini Upadhyay has demanded from the court docket within the utility that they will have to order the Election Fee to be sure that each and every birthday party publishes details about the circumstances filed in opposition to its applicants. Except for this, give this knowledge to your site as to why he has been made a candidate even after the prison case has been registered.