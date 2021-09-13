UP Meeting Election 2022: Congress’s giant observation – will struggle elections by itself underneath the management of Priyanka, CM face could also be fastened

UP Meeting Election 2022: Former Union Minister and senior Congress chief Salman Khurshid has given a large observation and stated that the UP election might be fought underneath the management of the celebration’s nationwide basic secretary and state in-charge Priyanka Gandhi and who will quickly be the CM face of UP from Congress. Will announce it. Together with this, Khurshid additionally stated that the celebration is not going to tie up with any celebration within the UP elections. She’s going to input the electoral fray on her personal. He stated that for this, a manifesto could be made via the Congress in each district of UP in regards to the problems there.Additionally Learn – After Early life Congress, now NSUI has handed a solution to make Rahul Gandhi Congress President

Speaking to the media on Sunday at Maharaj Agrasen Bhawan in Lohamandi, Khurshid stated that Congress will struggle elections in UP with complete power by itself. Responding to a query, Khurshid stated that the celebration has been hostile to the agriculture expenses from the very starting and is supporting the farmers. At the query of the celebration’s vote financial institution being scattered within the state, he stated that we’re going some of the other folks and dealing to glue them. Additionally Learn – Priyanka Gandhi reaches rural spaces of Amethi on a challenge to beef up Congress’s previous stronghold

We will be able to be preventing the approaching Meeting elections underneath the management of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. She is operating onerous to make certain that we win. In a while, she might announce the CM’s face: Former Union Minister & Congress chief Salman Khurshid on Congress’ CM face in UP polls (12.09) %.twitter.com/ZtPDtV2MH8 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 13, 2021

Additionally Learn – UP Meeting Election 2022: Shiv Sena will contest elections on all seats in UP and Goa, stated – will train a lesson to BJP

Based on a query, Salman Khurshid stated that we have got change into energetic in UP on the proper time. The leaders of our celebration will succeed in each district and get ready a manifesto after taking details about the issues and problems there.

Congress Nationwide Spokesperson Supriya Shrinet stated that handiest at the directions of Nationwide Basic Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, she is taking note of the issues some of the other folks. There are lots of problems within the manifesto together with unemployment, ladies’s safety, mismanagement all over the Korana length, inflation, those problems might be given position.