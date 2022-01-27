UP Meeting Election 2022: Date 10 February – 9 ministers of Yogi, their destiny can be made up our minds within the first section of elections, know

UP Meeting Election 2022: Balloting for the primary section of Uttar Pradesh meeting elections goes to be hung on February 10. All political events are busy finalizing the election arrangements for this section. Within the first section of elections, the general public will come to a decision the destiny of the 9 ministers of the Yogi executive. Most of these 9 ministers are within the fray from other areas, whose destiny is to be made up our minds on February 10. After the primary section of polling, UP goes to vote in six stages. Within the vote casting to be hung on February 10, the paintings executed through those senior 9 ministers of the BJP executive for 5 years can also be examined and the general public will come to a decision.Additionally Learn – Uttarakhand Information: Ex-President Kishor Upadhyay, expelled from Congress, joins BJP, speculations about contesting from Tehri

Other people of Mathura will come to a decision the destiny of Minister Shrikant Sharma

Within the first section of elections, Yogi executive's Power Minister Shrikant Sharma will contest from Mathura town seat, he's these days an MLA from this seat and is within the fray once more this time. In 2017, he defeated Congress stalwart and multiple-time MLA Pradeep Mathur. Within the closing election, Shrikant Sharma were given 1 lakh 43 thousand 361 votes, whilst Pradeep Mathur of Congress, who was once a three-time MLA from this seat at quantity two, were given 42 thousand 200 votes. This time the general public will stamp the account in their paintings. All eyes are in this sizzling seat.

Yogi’s minister Atul Garg is within the fray from Ghaziabad seat

Yogi cupboard minister Atul Garg is within the fray from Ghaziabad seat within the first section of polling. Within the 2017 election, Suresh Bansal from BSP was once in entrance of BJP’s candidate Atul Garg. Atul were given 1 lakh 24 thousand 201 votes, whilst Suresh Bansal of BSP may just get best 53696 votes. Atul defeated his rival Bansal through a margin of 70,055 votes.

UP sugarcane minister Suresh Rana is making an attempt his success in Shamli

UP sugarcane minister Suresh Rana is the BJP candidate from Thana Bhawan in Shamli district. BJP candidate Suresh Rana was once a success in successful this seat for the primary time in 2012. He defeated Ashraf Ali Khan of RLD through simply 265 votes. Within the Muzaffarnagar riots that adopted, MLA Suresh Rana’s title additionally got here up and who was once additionally made an accused, however within the 2017 elections, he were given public toughen and he defeated Abdul Waris Khan of BSP through a margin of greater than 16 thousand votes. Used to be.

Sandeep Singh is the candidate from Atrauli seat

Former Leader Minister past due Kalyan Singh’s grandson Sandeep Singh has filed nomination from Atrauli meeting seat. Atrauli meeting seat in Aligarh district is thought of as to be ruled through former Leader Minister Kalyan Singh and his circle of relatives. Within the 2017 elections, Sandeep had gained through greater than 50,000 votes. Until now, Kalyan Singh and his members of the family have reached the meeting through successful this seat a complete of eleven instances.

Minister Chaudhary Laxmi Narayan is the candidate from the umbrella seat

Within the BJP executive, Dairy and Animal Husbandry Minister Chaudhary Laxmi Narayan reached the meeting through successful from the umbrella seat on Congress price tag in 1996, then in 2007 Chaudhary Laxminarayan was once elected MLA on BSP price tag and within the 2017 meeting elections, Chaudhary Lakshmi of BJP at the identical seat. Narayan gained the election and was an MLA. He has additionally been a minister within the BSP executive. He has been an MLA 4 instances from other events.

Yogi’s Woodland and Surroundings Minister Anil Sharma is the candidate from Shikarpur seat.

The Shikarpur meeting seat of Bulandshahr has been regarded as a BJP stronghold. The BJP has gained this seat 5 instances. Woodland and Surroundings Minister Anil Sharma is within the fray from this seat from Shikarpur meeting seat of Bulandshahr district. Within the 2017 elections, Anil Sharma was once elected MLA and defeated Mukul Upadhyay of BSP through greater than 50 thousand votes.

Minister Kapildev Agarwal is within the fray from Muzaffarnagar

Minister in Yogi executive Kapildev Agarwal is within the fray from Muzaffarnagar Sadar meeting seat. Within the yr 2017, he defeated Gaurav Swaroop Bansal of SP through 10704 votes.

Minister of State for Flood Keep an eye on is making an attempt success from Hastinapur

Within the Yogi cupboard, Minister of State for Flood Keep an eye on Dinesh Khatik is within the fray from Hastinapur Meeting in Meerut district. For the primary time in 2017, he contested the election from Hastinapur meeting on behalf of BJP. Dinesh Khatik gained through defeating BSP candidate Yogesh Verma in the first actual time. Dinesh Khatik has been within the BJP because the starting and has been a employee of the Sangh.

Minister of State for Social Welfare Dr. GS Dharmesh is the candidate from Agra

Within the BJP executive, the Minister of State for Social Welfare, Dr. GS Dharmesh was a minister within the executive’s cupboard enlargement from the cantonment reserved seat from Agra. Dr. GS Dharmesh had gained the Cantonment meeting seat within the 2017 election through a margin of 45,000 votes. While on this seat, he misplaced the election in 2012 through greater than 5 thousand votes.

