UP Meeting Election 2022: How a lot loss can be brought about to SP in elections because of Priyanka Gandhi’s arrival, Akhilesh Yadav instructed

UP Meeting Election 2022: priyanka gandhi meeting election in uttar pradesh (UP Vidhansabha Chunav) Been very lively earlier than. Will this receive advantages the Congress, or will it hurt which celebration? Is Priyanka on Samajwadi Celebration? (Priyanka Gandhi) Will activation have an impact? Akhilesh Yadav himself has given a solution referring to this. Akhilesh Yadav (Akhilesh Yadav) Mentioned that the presence of Priyanka Gandhi in UP will hurt the SP. SP will undergo 0 loss from this.Additionally Learn – In Bundelkhand, Akhilesh Yadav said- ‘Yogi’ is the one that understands the ache of others, the laborers had been handled badly within the lockdown

Former Uttar Pradesh Leader Minister and SP President Akhilesh Yadav (Akhilesh Yadav) Project Bundelkhand this present day (Bundelkhand) are on. At the 3rd day of Project Bundelkhand, he went on his Vijay Rath Yatra in Jhansi. (Vijay Rath Yatra Samajwadi Celebration) are casting off. Previous to this, he (BJP) However focused and stated that the folk of Uttar Pradesh will take away the BJP. All through this, former Leader Minister Akhilesh Yadav (Akhilesh Yadav) Had a distinct dialog with At the query whether or not Congress chief Priyanka Gandhi (Priyanka Gandhi) The election is over, you notice any loss? Based on this query, he stated, his arrival has brought about 0 loss to the celebration. Additionally Learn – UP Meeting Election 2022: Amit Shah noticed Akhilesh Yadav giving a speech on TV, then got here to UP and stated…

When requested whether or not the Samajwadi Celebration (Samajwadi Celebration) It claims crime has higher in Uttar Pradesh however House Minister Amit Shah (Amit Shah) During the knowledge in Saharanpur, your claims were wondered. So in line with this query, Akhilesh Yadav stated, throughout the figures of the Executive of India, they will have to inform that the spaces the place girls and daughters were subjected to essentially the most injustice and atrocities are Uttar Pradesh. He stated, inform the entire nation whether or not the IPS is absconding someplace, is it in every other nation additionally? The federal government isn’t conscious that one IPS is accusing every other IPS of corruption referring to switch posting. Additionally Learn – Akhilesh Yadav on Dynasty Politics: Mentioned on dynasty politics – Just a circle of relatives member can perceive the ache and ache of each member of the circle of relatives

He stated, has it took place in any nation {that a} businessman has come to do industry and the police has long gone to gather cash from him? Will the person dedicate suicide by means of putting from a 2 toes water pipe in Kasganj? Faux encounters are happening within the state, despite the fact that somebody will get most realize referring to this, then it’s the Bharatiya Janata Celebration.

Akhilesh Yadav additionally thanked the folk of Bundelkhand and stated that huge improve is being gained from the folk right here. On the identical time, the folk right here gave complete improve to the BJP, however all the way through his tenure, the folk had been left empty passed. No concrete steps had been taken to take Bundelkhand ahead. Now not most effective this, she may just now not even whole the previous paintings.

The federal government has created a disaster for farmers, younger buyers. Those individuals are very unhappy with their govt. Now the folk of Jhansi is not going to fall within the entice. Except for this, Akhilesh known as an aged particular person and instructed that, his govt is accused of killing the member of his area within the custody by means of implicating him in a false case. Who will give them justice? Within the ultimate two months, even an FIR has now not been registered and this isn’t the primary incident. Registering FIR is their first proper.

Akhilesh said- That is the reality of BJP and this is occurring since the Leader Minister himself has withdrawn his circumstances. The British who had been ruling by means of dividing the folk, whilst the BJP is doing the politics of kill and scare. Akhilesh Yadav’s Vijay Yatra will undergo Jhansi’s Laxmi Lawn, Elite Sq., Prison Sq., Courtroom Sq., Kunj Vatika Vivah Ghar, Mandi Tiraha, Vishwavidyalaya Gate, Clinical Faculty Gate, Clinical Bypass Tiraha. They’re additionally being welcomed by means of the employees at those puts. After this, he’s going to cope with an enormous public assembly at Mahant Laxman Das Kanya Inter Faculty situated in Baragaon. On the identical time, he’s going to cope with public conferences at Nationwide Poet Maithilisharan Mahavidyalaya in Chirgaon and Tika Ram Mahavidyalaya in Month.

There’s a department in Bundelkhand comprising Hamirpur, Mahoba, Banda, Chitrakoot. Jhansi, Lalitpur, Jalaun are the second one department in combination. There are seven districts and 19 meeting seats. Bundelkhand stays a large problem for Akhilesh Yadav because the BJP is more potent on this area. These kind of 19 seats are occupied by means of BJP. Politically, this time Bundelkhand is regarded as essential for the SP, as a result of within the 2017 meeting elections, the BJP had utterly burnt up the SP, BSP and Congress on this space.