UP Meeting Election 2022: Large information – Mayawati is not going to contest elections, BSP claims – neither BJP nor SP, UP is solely…

UP Meeting Election 2022: A large information has pop out in regards to the Uttar Pradesh meeting elections that BSP, Bahujan Samajwadi Birthday celebration supremo Mayawati is not going to contest the meeting elections this time, birthday party basic secretary Satish Chandra Mishra has made this large announcement. He has mentioned that Bahujan Samaj Birthday celebration (BSP) President Mayawati is not going to contest the meeting elections. He mentioned that I actually is not going to contest the meeting elections this time. On the identical time, he mentioned that if the Samajwadi Birthday celebration does now not have 400 applicants, then how will they win 400 seats? On this election, neither the SP will come to energy nor the BJP goes to shape the BSP executive in Uttar Pradesh.

Marketing campaign curfew will impact Bahujan Samajwadi Birthday celebration

Allow us to tell that during view of the UP elections being held all over the Corona duration, the Election Fee has imposed a marketing campaign curfew. After which there's a disaster state of affairs for BSP. BSP supremo Mayawati and her birthday party must face extra issues in regards to the marketing campaign curfew for the reason that BSP leader must hotel to digital rally to take his phrases to the general public. However the BSP employee isn't very lively at the virtual platform.

BJP has began door-to-door marketing campaign from nowadays

BJP has began a door to door marketing campaign for election preparation from nowadays, during which birthday party leaders and staff will marketing campaign from area to accommodate. The aim of this marketing campaign is to inform other people in regards to the achievements of the federal government. BJP’s UP unit leader Swatantra Dev Singh says that each meeting constituency of the state must be made conscious about the federal government’s success via Jan Vishwas Yatra.

In conjunction with this, BJP will release “LED Rath” with large display screen after Makar Sankranti on January 14. On this regard, Swatantra Dev Singh mentioned that those chariots will succeed in 403 meeting constituencies of Uttar Pradesh and can spotlight the entire social welfare schemes of the federal government and the advance within the legislation and order state of affairs within the state.