UP Meeting Election 2022: Mulayam’s brother-in-law’s tone modified once he joined BJP, this giant allegation used to be made on Akhilesh

UP Meeting Election 2022: Vote casting for the primary segment of the meeting elections will probably be hung on February 10 and earlier than that political upheaval is occurring. New adjustments are visual each day, particularly within the politics of Uttar Pradesh. Because the election date approaches, the sport of defection is occurring in more than a few political events, out of which leaders in BJP and SP are transferring from right here to there. Politics has heated up after Vinay Shakya and his brother, MLA from Bidhuna meeting seat, joined the SP on Thursday. So on the similar time, Pramod Gupta, the brother-in-law of Samajwadi Birthday party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav, has additionally joined the BJP. His perspective has modified once he joined the BJP and he has made a giant accusation towards the birthday party leader Akhilesh Yadav.Additionally Learn – Punjab polls 2020: In Punjab, AAP’s CM candidate Bhagwant Mann will contest from Dhuri meeting

Pramod Gupta mentioned after becoming a member of BJP that the cause of my becoming a member of BJP is that I love his coverage. Akhilesh ji hates Samajwadi in SP. Separately, they surrounded everybody and there are best flatterers within the birthday party… Nobody has ever gained from Bidhuna seat apart from me by means of a margin of greater than 18,000 votes. Additionally Learn – ‘Like Anil Kapoor’ of Nayak Movie, this chief changed into the CM of UP for 3 days, know underneath what cases the duty used to be given

Previous, Pramod Gupta made a giant allegation on Akhilesh Yadav and mentioned that Akhilesh Yadav has put Mulayam Singh Yadav in prison and his situation within the birthday party may be very unhealthy… Criminals and gamblers were incorporated within the Samajwadi Birthday party. Additionally Learn – UP Meeting Election 2022: Akhilesh Yadav’s shut pals sign up for BJP, see listing right here

There will probably be a ruckus on Bidhuna seat

With Pramod Gupta becoming a member of the BJP, there’s a chance of a turnaround in Bidhuna seat as soon as once more. It’s believed that Pramod from SP used to be a robust contender for this seat, whilst the electoral maths has long past awry because of the involvement of Vinay and his supporters. In Bidhuna Vidhan Sabha, Pramod Gupta assists in keeping a excellent dangle on LS backward castes.

Pramod Gupta is the brother-in-law of Mulayam Singh’s 2d spouse Sadhna Gupta. He as soon as contested and gained the election of an unbiased Nagar Panchayat after now not getting a price tag from the SP. After this, in 2012, SP had given price tag to Bidhuna meeting to Pramod Gupta LS. However Pramod Gupta may just now not get any giant place within the SP executive.