UP Meeting Election 2022: Notification shall be issued these days for the 3rd section of vote casting, nomination will get started for 59 seats

UP Meeting Election 2022: The Election Fee of India goes to factor the notification for the 3rd section of vote casting within the UP elections these days. As quickly because the notification for the 3rd section of polling is issued via the Election Fee, 16 districts of this phase- Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur The method of submitting nomination papers for 59 meeting seats of Hamirpur and Mahoba will get started.

Allow us to tell that notification is being issued these days for 59 seats of the 3rd section of the meeting elections to be held in seven stages in UP. On this section, elections shall be held for the meeting seats of 16 districts. As quickly because the notification is issued, applicants of all the ones political events, who've were given tickets from the birthday party's behalf, will be capable of take part within the nomination procedure in those meeting seats of 16 districts.

Leader Electoral Officer Ajay Shukla stated that the remaining date for nomination for the 3rd section is February 1, 2022. Scrutiny of nomination papers shall be achieved on February 2, whilst names may also be withdrawn until 4. Allow us to tell that the vote casting for the 3rd section in 59 seats of the UP Meeting shall be hung on February 20.