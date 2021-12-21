UP Meeting Election 2022: PM Modi transferred 1000 crores for 16 lakh girls in UP, acknowledged this…

UP Meeting Election 2022: Top Minister Narendra Modi reached Prayagraj on Tuesday, the place PM Modi gave a large present to about 16 lakh girls of UP. PM Modi gave vitamin plant to lakhs of ladies, DBT advantages beneath Sumangala scheme and plenty of different items. Addressing lakhs of ladies on the Parade Floor in Prayagraj, PM Modi acknowledged that these days such women have were given cash, who didn’t have an account until a while in the past. Lately they’ve the facility of virtual banking. The Top Minister additionally discussed in regards to the Mudra Yojana and acknowledged that this scheme is encouraging new girls and marketers.Additionally Learn – PM Modi In Prayagraj: PM Modi will move to Prayagraj these days, will give 1000 crores to self-help teams

PM Modi gave a large present to the ladies of UP

Excluding this, the PM acknowledged that an quantity of greater than Rs 20 crore can be transferred to the accounts of one.01 lakh beneficiaries of Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana. From this fund switch of the Top Minister, 80 thousand SHGs are going to get cash beneath Neighborhood Funding Fund (CIF). Below this, each and every SHG gets Rs 1.10 lakh. Excluding those, 60 thousand SHGs gets Revolving Fund on the charge of 15-15 thousand rupees.

The Top Minister transferred 4 thousand rupees to twenty thousand girls operating as buddies as a stipend for the primary month. Excluding this, 20 crore rupees had been transferred beneath Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangal Yojana. A couple of lakh persons are going to take pleasure in this. On this scheme, 15-15 thousand rupees are given to each and every beneficiary.

The age of marriage of daughters shall be 21 years

The PM acknowledged that a couple of days in the past, our executive has made up our minds to boost the age of marriage of daughters to 21 years, which is being attempted to make a regulation. However everyone seems to be seeing who’s struggling on account of this. Previous there was once a mafiaraj in UP, there was a rage of goons, previous it was once tough for sisters and daughters to return out at the highway. Lately in UP there’s safety too, there’s a proper, there are chances too.

Yogiji has taken the goons to the correct position

Modi acknowledged that daughters may now not talk previous. As a result of once I went to the police station, any individual’s name used to return within the advice of the felony, the rapist. Yogi ji has taken those goons to their rightful position. 5 years in the past there was once a mafiaraj at the streets of UP. In UP’s energy, goons used to have a wickedness. Its largest beneficiary had been the sisters and daughters of UP. It was tough for them to get out at the highway. It was once tough to visit faculty and school.