UP Meeting Election 2022: Priyanka Gandhi shall be on Lucknow excursion on September 10 and 11, know this system

UP Meeting Election 2022: Congress Common Secretary Priyanka Gandhi will seek advice from Lucknow on September 10 and 11. All over this, she's going to hang many vital conferences within the context of arrangements for the Uttar Pradesh Meeting elections. Assets gave this knowledge on Tuesday.

Congress resources stated that all the way through her two-day keep in Lucknow, the birthday party's Uttar Pradesh in-charge Priyanka will hang discussions with senior leaders on election technique, group standing, names of attainable applicants and plenty of different problems.

Meeting elections are to be held in Uttar Pradesh in February-March subsequent yr. Priyanka Gandhi may be very lively in Uttar Pradesh in view of the elections. For a very long time, she has been giving maximum of her time to the politics of Uttar Pradesh.