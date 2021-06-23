UP Meeting Election 2022: Priyanka Gandhi would be the captain of Congress in UP, we can be the principle rival of BJP: Salman Khurshid

UP Meeting Election 2022: Senior Congress chief Salman Khurshid has made it transparent that Priyanka Gandhi would be the face of Congress in Uttar Pradesh elections. Priyanka Gandhi is the captain of UP Congress. Salman Khurshid has stated that birthday celebration normal secretary Priyanka Gandhi will make a decision how she is going to provide herself amongst citizens within the Uttar Pradesh meeting elections, however it’s positive that she is a “easiest face” and the state I’m the ‘Captain’ of the birthday celebration. He additionally expressed hope that the Congress will be the primary rival towards the BJP forward of subsequent yr’s Uttar Pradesh meeting elections. Additionally Learn – CM Yogi reached Keshav Prasad Maurya’s area, RSS chief and Dinesh Sharma additionally provide

Salman Khurshid stated in an interview that the Congress won't look forward to alliances, however is dedicated to preventing the elections with complete drive. When requested whether or not Priyanka Gandhi is your best choice for the executive ministerial face, the previous Union minister stated, "I would possibly not solution till she provides us any indication." However she is an excellent, glorious face." He stated, "You place the image of Yogi Adityanath on one aspect and the image of Priyanka Gandhi at the different. You will not wish to ask any questions.

Salman Khurshid emphasised that it's for Priyanka Gandhi to make a decision which solution to pass some of the citizens. He stated, "I am hoping she is going to take a call and tell us. So far as we're involved, she is our captain and main us.

When requested about the potential of an alliance, Khurshid stated that in keeping with his knowledge, the Congress isn’t in talks with any birthday celebration. In line with him, if the birthday celebration management takes any resolution, then the subject is other. It’s noteworthy that within the final meeting elections, Congress contested in alliance with Samajwadi Birthday party. In that election, Congress may just win handiest seven seats and SP were given 47 seats. SP President Akhilesh Yadav had not too long ago stated in an interview that his birthday celebration would now not forge an alliance with giant events like Congress and BSP within the upcoming elections.