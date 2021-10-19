UP Meeting Election 2022: Priyanka Gandhi’s giant announcement – Congress will give tickets to 40% ladies in UP meeting elections

UP Meeting Election 2022: Congress’s Nationwide Basic Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made a giant announcement via conserving a press convention as of late (Tuesday) and stated that as of late in our first pledge it’s been made up our minds that within the upcoming legislative elections of UP, the Congress celebration will give 40 % tickets to ladies.Additionally Learn – UP: BJP-backed riot SP MLA Nitin Agarwal was once elected Deputy Speaker of the UP Meeting via an enormous margin, CM Yogi assaults SP

The Congress celebration has made up our minds that it is going to give 40% of the full election tickets to ladies within the state: Congress chief Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on 2022 Uttar Pradesh Meeting elections %.twitter.com/WGPTSLbDcx — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 19, 2021

