UP Meeting Election 2022: Priyanka opened Congress field for girls and women, mentioned – daughters are paramount

UP Meeting Election 2022: Congress Basic Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has launched a separate manifesto for ladies for the 2022 UP elections. In this instance, he has made many huge bulletins together with giving 40 % reservation to girls in govt jobs. Whilst addressing the media, Priyanka Gandhi mentioned that the Congress birthday celebration gave the rustic the primary lady high minister. Now it is vital that girls will have to even be given a proportion in politics and this paintings will likely be performed by means of the Congress birthday celebration.Additionally Learn – UP Meeting Election 2022: SP-RLD alliance performed, Jayant-Akhilesh double assault on BJP

He mentioned that the Congress has determined to box ladies applicants in 40 % of the seats. He expressed hope that sooner or later ladies may also have 50 % proportion in Parliament and Legislative Assemblies. Additionally Learn – PM Modi mentioned in Gorakhpur – Crimson hats handiest imply crimson beacon, this Crimson Alert for UP

Priyanka Gandhi mentioned that this manifesto of Congress has now not been ready sitting within the room. That is an initiative and the whole thing has a time, now its time that there will have to be participation of girls in each and every box together with politics. Along side Congress, different events will have to additionally take a choice in this. He mentioned that the ladies of the rustic at the moment are elevating their voice, not easy their rights. that is handiest the start. Ladies need to come ahead and women have given excellent reaction in this. Additionally Learn – UP Chunav 2022: CM Yogi mentioned – Those that insult Baba Saheb are dealing with punishment, BJP helped the Dalits

Priyanka has made those large bulletins….

Ladies gets 40 % reservation in new govt jobs.

Asha daughters-in-law and Anganwadi staff gets a minimal wage of Rs 10,000.

– 25 % ladies will likely be given jobs within the police division and girls constables will likely be deployed in each and every police station.

A six-member fee with particular powers of safety will likely be constituted.

State of the art hostels will likely be inbuilt 25 towns of the state.

There will likely be a provision of remedy for the illness as much as Rs 10 lakh.

75 ability colleges will likely be opened within the title of heroines around the state.

Good telephone will likely be given to twelfth move lady scholars and scooty will likely be given to graduate lady scholars.

25 % in-charge will likely be ensured in police stations.

Ladies’s chaupal will likely be built within the villages.

FD and statutory deposit will likely be made for the daughter born within the circle of relatives.

Ladies are allowed loose shuttle in govt buses.

– Will give precedence to girls in MNREGA.

Announcement of three-member loose felony assist to assist ladies in each and every district. A committee will likely be shaped for recommendation.

New number one and group well being facilities (CHCs) will likely be opened within the state in addition to separate facilities will likely be opened for ladies in all CHCs.

– Enterprises using 50 % ladies gets tax exemption.

Resolution given to Yogi Adityanath

Based on a query, Priyanka Gandhi mentioned that I’ve been fasting since I used to be 14 years outdated. I don’t have a certificates from Yogi for my faith. At the allegation of going to the temple on the time of BJP’s election, he mentioned that Yogi does now not know which temple I am going to.